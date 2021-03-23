'Today Show' Anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie Are Not Feuding, Despite Reports

✖

If there is one thing tabloids love more than anything, it is drama among morning show hosts, even when none exists. One recent report claimed there was a "feud" between Today Show anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, but these rumors are bunk, reports Gossip Cop. Since Kotb was picked to replace Matt Lauer full-time in 2018, she has often been the target of false tabloid reports.

Earlier this year, the National Enquirer published a claim that Kotb was being "bullied off" Today by Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager, going so far as to compare the situation to Mean Girls. They claimed Kotb as being isolated from the other anchors. “Jenna is firmly on Team Savannah, and together they’ve managed to make Hoda feel marginalized and less important with every broadcast," one alleged source told the National Enquirer. Another headline claimed Kotb was not happy about Guthrie getting "special treatment" because Guthrie filmed at home and Kotby went into the studio. In reality, Kotb and Guthrie are friends.

The National Enquirer even ran a story in 2019 claiming Kotb was about to be fired and NBC allegedly considered bringing back Lauer, despite the sexual misconduct allegations that led to his firing in November 2017. A Today Show insider told Gossip Cop that the idea that Kotb would be fired was untrue. In fact, the ratings for Today have been great since Kotb replaced Lauer. In December 2018, the Associated Press reported that Today was averaging 4 million viewers.

Kotb, 56, and Guthrie, 49, host the first two hours of Today, while Kotb also hosts the fourth hour with Bush Hager. Viewers have embraced Kotb as she has been a member of the Today Show family since 2008. She also often discusses her family life, most recently revealing why she and Joel Schiffman plan to eventually get married after seven years together and adopting two children.

"With our family, there are a lot of things that are unusual about our grouping and I think that's it's good to have all those things in order," Kotb said, noting that marrying would make their daughters feel like they are part of a big happy family. "I think everyone makes their own choice, but you have so many things to explain, like, 'That's my mom and dad. They're not married. We're adopted. They're old.' There's a lot to talk about." They delayed their wedding plans twice in 2020, but have not set a new date yet.