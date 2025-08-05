Savannah Chrisley Recently Reunited With Her Ex But ‘Got Ghosted’

Savannah Chrisley is in a “grieving process” after a failed attempt to rekindle her romance with ex-boyfriend Robert Shiver.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum, 27, who confirmed in April that she had split with Shiver, 40, after nearly two years together, revealed during Tuesday’s episode of her Unlocked podcast that she and her ex gave things “another go” after her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were released from prison in May.

“We hung out some, we went on a trip and had the absolute best time, because we truly were best friends,” she said. While the pair kept their decision to get back together “super quiet,” Savannah said she was completely shocked when she “got ghosted” entirely.

“I don’t think that’s actually ever happened to me before, so I really didn’t know how to act,” she admitted. “After 24 hours of not hearing from him, I was like, ‘Savannah, you deserve better behavior than this.’ So, I blocked him.”

The reality personality said that after blocking Shiver on every platform, she is now “dead to him and he just needs to have my funeral,” as she was “sad” to have gotten her hopes up that they were “going to end up together.”

Savannah Chrisley and Robert Shiver arrive at the Melodies For Minds Fundraising event at The Loveless Cafe on February 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)

Savannah also revealed that Shiver “spent time” with her parents after they were released from prison on a presidential pardon, but went on to ghost her “a week later.”

“I was extremely upset and sad and heartbroken, but like I said, I put so much time, money, energy and effort into that relationship that finally I had reached a point that I realized I deserve for someone to appreciate me,” she said.

The former pageant queen added, “I’ve lived a lot of my life not respecting myself and allowing certain behaviors, or I exhibited certain behaviors because I didn’t respect myself enough,” going on to affirm, “I have taken a lot of time to process things and truly grieve the loss of the relationship that I thought was gonna be where I was for the rest of my life.”