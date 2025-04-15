Savannah Chrisley and Robert Shiver Break Up After Nearly 2 Years

Savannah Chrisley and Robert Shiver have split after nearly two years together.

The Chrisley Knows Best star, 27, revealed that she and her longtime beau, 39, had broken up in Tuesday’s episode of her Unlocked podcast, sharing that she’s been taking time to “grieve” the end of the relationship that sparked in August 2023.

“I have allowed you guys in on my life and that comes with all the highs and all the lows. I’ve been figuring out how to navigate this stage of my life because it sucks, it hurts,” she said on the episode, revealing that it had been about a month and a half since she and Shiver decided to end things.

“Robert and I broke up on March 6,” Chrisley continued. “Not that I’m keeping track of dates or anything, but I have taken a lot of time to process things and truly grieve the loss of the relationship that I thought was gonna be where I was for the rest of my life.”

Savannah Chrisley and Robert Shiver arrive at the Melodies For Minds Fundraising event at The Loveless Cafe on February 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)

When it comes to the reason for their split, the Growing Up Chrisley star blamed Shiver’s estranged wife Lindsay, who is currently awaiting trial in the Bahamas for allegedly plotting his murder.

“I would love to say I don’t wanna give her the notoriety she’s badly been seeking, but I feel that’s the only way to go,” Chrisley explained, adding, “I won’t ever forgive her for what she’s put Robert and the boys through. I don’t think Robert and I would be where we’re at today if she hadn’t caused such mass destruction.”

The reality personality claimed that Shiver’s ex “caused a lot of destruction” and “she absolutely destroyed a great man when it comes to his heart and his life.”

Chrisley acknowledged that Shiver “should have done a lot of work on himself before he and I met,” but she didn’t regret their relationship. “I feel like we all serve our purpose in each other’s lives, and I think I came along in a time in Robert’s life to where he needed a little bit of hope,” she said. “He needed some excitement, a sense of renewal, he needed to be reminded there could be love after chaos. I believe that I showed that.”

And while the “majority” of their relationship was “great,” Chrisley said things changed when Shiver’s ex returned to the U.S.

“I try to pinpoint where it all went wrong, in the midst of his ex’s legal battle, she had to stay in the Bahamas for a while. And while she was there, life was great,” she recalled. “It was a drama-free zone. When she came back to the US, the chaos came back with her. It was like she wanted to destroy everything in his path, her path, everyone.”