Savannah Chrisley Opens up About 'Hard' Part of Relationship with Boyfriend Robert Shiver

Savannah Chrisley is asking for "any and all tips" for navigating her long-distance relationship with boyfriend Robert Shiver. The Chrisley Knows Best alum, 26, opened up about the challenges she and Shiver have been facing during the May 28 episode of her Unlocked podcast, confessing that it's been tough making things work while living far away from one another.

"[Long-distance relationships] suck," she confessed. "I'm just saying, at first they're so easy, but then when you have big life moments and holidays that you don't get to spend together, that's really tough." The daughter of incarcerated reality TV duo Todd and Julie Chrisley continued that after nine months together, she and Shiver are trying to figure out what's next for their romance.

"It's just hard, the long distance," she added, noting more optimistically that with summer on the horizon, "we'll be spending like a lot of time together." Another challenge facing the couple has been their mutual responsibilities, as she has custody of her younger siblings, 11-year-old Chloe and 18-year-old Grayson, while her parents serve out their fraud sentences in prison.

"It's also hard because he has kids," Savannah shared. "There's rarely time of just he and I, so we do have to be better at kind of carving out time like that." The former beauty queen added, "But I don't know. I'm up for any and all tips when it comes to long-distance relationships because they can be really, really tough."

Savannah and Shiver first connected romantically last year, after Shiver made headlines in July 2023 for surviving an alleged murder plot involving his ex-wife, Lindsay Shiver and a hitman. The Growing Up Chrisley star revealed on The Viall Files in September that she was seeing a new guy whose "wife just tried to kill him" after she slid into his Instagram DMs.

"I'm just so grateful to have such an amazing person in my life that shows up and loves and cares and is a positive influence on the kids," she said at the time. "I want to have as much respect for him and his situation as possible because he has three amazing little boys that are going to have to see and hear things one day. So for that, I'm like, I'm just going to enjoy our families in the best way that I can and not make it such a whole public ordeal."