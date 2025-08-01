Chrisley Family’s New Reality Show, ‘The Chrisleys: Back to Reality’, Gets Premiere Date

The Chrisley family is coming back to TV with a brand new docuseries chronicling Todd and Julie Chrisley’s prison journey.

Thursday, Lifetime announced The Chrisleys: Back to Reality will premiere on Sept. 1 with a two-hour block, with another two hours slated for the following evening. The remaining episodes will air on Sept. 9 and 16.

The series “follows the family as their parents are eventually pardoned, released from prison and return home,” according to Lifetime, and “shows a side of the Chrisleys that has never been seen before” with exclusive access to the Chrisley Knows Best alum, as well as Julie’s parents, Harvey and Pam.

“The new series exposes the raw truth of the [Chrisleys’] lives — past and present — and the reality is far different from what audiences have seen before,” the logline continues.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted in 2022 of bank fraud and tax evasion charges, reporting to prison in January 2023 before being released on a pardon from President Donald Trump in May.

The Chrisleys: Back to Reality promises to follow not only Todd and Julie’s return from prison, which is shown in the trailer, but also the impact their incarceration had on their family.

“Not having my parents around almost felt like a death,” 29-year-old son Chase Chrisley says in the trailer, as sister Savannah Chrisley, 27, worries, “Chase is not Chase. It’s literally like a blank shell. He needs help. There’s part of me that’s so afraid he’s going to die.”

“I don’t even want to try to have a relationship with him,” Savannah says elsewhere in the trailer. “I told my parents. I don’t know if it can ever be repaired.”

Julie and Todd will also open up about their experiences in prison during the docuseries, with Julie telling the camera, “We can tell this story today, and then, we can be done with this part of our life.” Todd adds, “I’m looking at this as me exposing the truth. And depending on how long this interview goes, you might see more than what you bargain for.”

The Chrisleys: Back to Reality is produced by Bunim/Murray Productions and is executive produced by Julie Pizzi, Farnaz Farjam, Jesse Daniels, Rit Saraswat, Nicole Blais, Savannah Chrisley and Chase Chrisley. Brie Miranda Bryant and Nicole Vogel executive produce for Lifetime.

The Chrisleys: Back to Reality premieres as part of a two-night event on Sept. 1 and Sept. 2 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime, with the series finale airing on Sept. 16.