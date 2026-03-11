Savannah Chrisley Filming New Reality Show With Former Housewives

Savannah Chrisley is reportedly making her return to reality TV alongside some former Real Housewives.

Us Weekly reported on Tuesday that the 28-year-old Chrisley Knows Best alum is “on board” for a new reality show “in the works for Amazon” described by the outlet’s source as “like Eat, Pray, Love.”

The insider also teased that the new series is “basically a spin” on Bravo’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip series, which brings together Real Housewives from across the various franchises for a star-studded vacation, as it will bring the cast together to live in a house in the Dominican Republic.

The series, which is reportedly “starting to film soon,” will also feature “former Housewives,” but any official show and casting details have yet to be announced.

Savannah got her reality TV start alongside her parents, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, on USA Network’s Chrisley Knows Best in 2014, and went on to star alongside her brother, Chase Chrisley, in the network’s spinoff, Growing Up Chrisley, from 2019 to 2022.

Chrisley Knows Best came to an end in March 2023 after 10 seasons, shortly after Todd, 56, and Julie, 53, went to prison after being convicted of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud and conspiracy.

In May 2025, President Donald Trump pardoned Todd and Julie of their crimes, and they were released from prison to return home, a journey that was documented on Lifetime’s The Chrisleys: Back to Reality that September.

Savannah also competed on Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test and The Masked Singer, making those returns to TV in 2023 and 2024, respectively. Most recently, she stepped in last month as the conservative voice on The View while Alyssa Farah Griffin was on maternity leave.

“I came into this with some ideas of what was going to happen,” Savannah said of her experience on the ABC show on The View‘s Behind the Table podcast. “I thought Whoopi [Goldberg] and Joy [Behar] were going to be a pain in my ass and just these mean women. And I was wrong, … Yes, I was wrong, and I went into this, and it goes to show: stop judging.”

“Joy and I had a blast off-camera. I mean, she’s hysterical, and she was asking me about my parents. She was like, ‘What did they go to prison for?’ I go, ‘Joy, you should know. You called them ‘tax cheats,” she continued. “It’s the funniest thing, though. Like, you literally tell her something, and she talks about it, and then she forgets it.”