Savannah Chrisley Set to Co-Host Popular ABC Talk Show

Savannah Chrisley is one of the conservative voices who will be filling in for Alyssa Farah Griffin as The View co-host goes on maternity leave.

After the former White House Communications Director gave birth earlier this week to her and husband Justin Griffin’s first child, son Justin Patrick Griffin Jr., ABC will be bringing in a line-up of guest hosts to sit alongside permanent panelists Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Ana Navarro, and Sunny Hostin during the new mom’s maternity leave.

Chrisley will kick things off on Feb. 17, reports Deadline, with The View alum Elisabeth Hasselbeck and Abby Huntsman returning in addition to Amanda Carpenter, Sheryl Underwood, and Whitney Cummings.

Executive producer Brian Teta told the outlet that the selections were “all about a different point of view at the table,” as well as choosing people “who are good at this job or who have the potential to be good at this job.” Teta emphasized that the different perspectives are not just limited to political views, but also a range of topics covered by the show.

“They are big shoes to fill,” he said of Farah Griffin.

The Chrisley Knows Best star, 28, previously spoke at the 2024 Republican National Convention, claiming at the time that her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were unjustly targeted by the justice system after they were convicted in 2022 on fraud and tax evasion charges. In 2025, President Donald Trump pardoned Todd and Julie, and they were released from federal prison.

At the time the pardons were issued, The View panel was critical of Trump’s decision, with Behar saying on the show, “According to this administration, ‘If you are a reality star with a lot of money, and a tax cheat, and you commit fraud, then that’s good. We’re going to give you a pardon.’”

She continued, “Somebody like this guy, Chrisley — whatever his name is — I never saw the show. I’ve only seen clips where he’s running around being rich. He gets let off the hook, but anybody that we might know who needs help doesn’t get the help from this administration.”

Navarro agreed at the time, “I think one of the things Americans have to do is not normalize this and not get accustomed to this and not allow this to continue to happen because this is not normal. This is not honest. This is not ethical. Basically, there’s a huge ‘For Sale’ sign on the lawn of the White House.”

Savannah hinted on X (formerly Twitter) last week that she hadn’t forgotten the criticism her family faced as she prepared to guest host the ABC daytime show, writing, “I believe in sitting at tables with people who disagree with you and refusing to shrink your values to make others comfortable. I stand on faith, family, and freedom.”

“I hope this week opens the door to more unity and less division,” she continued. “But let me be clear: I have not forgotten the public bashing of my family by some of these same voices. Grace does not require amnesia.”