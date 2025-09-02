Savannah Chrisley Reveals Details About Feud With Brother Chase

The Chrisley family was facing major problems amid parents Todd and Julie Chrisley’s prison stint.

Savannah Chrisley, 28, and her older brother Chase Chrisley, 29, spoke candidly of the tension in their relationship in the Chrisley Knows Best family’s new series, The Chrisleys: Back to Reality.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As Todd, 56, and Julie, 52, served time in prison on tax evasion and bank fraud charges ahead of a presidential pardon that saw them released in May, the Chrisley matriarch revealed her “greatest worry” was her children getting along.

(Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Julie continued that Chase and Savannah “have fought since they were teenagers. And that worries me, because I feel like the divide is just going to get bigger and bigger.”

Julie’s fears were realized during her incarceration, as Chase revealed that the rest of the family hadn’t “been in the same room all together” since Todd and Julie reported to prison. “I know there’s some tension there between me and Savannah,” he confessed.

Savannah agreed, “Chase and I are definitely on rocky terms, because over the past two and a half years, he has not helped me at all. I mean, when it comes to the kids, financially, mom and dad — he has not picked up a single ounce of slack, and he’s been given ample opportunity to do so.”

Chase, however, said he felt like his sister wanted his help only on her time. “As much as Savannah says she wants my help, I don’t think Savannah actually wants any help, because she wants to be able to say she did it on her own,” he said.

(Photo by: Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank)

Savannah, meanwhile, believed that “any time Chase tries to connect with me, it is strictly performative, because there is always something he wants to get.” She added, “There is a lot of resentment. So when things are said and done, I don’t forgive it. I don’t know if it can ever be repaired, honestly. Once I shut someone off, I shut them off.”

Chase added in a confessional in the second episode, “I’ve reached out and I’ve apologized for anything she feels that I’ve done, or haven’t done. And I told her that I’m here when she’s ready. I just don’t think she’s ready right now.”

The Chrisleys: Back to Reality continues on Tuesday, Sept. 2, at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.