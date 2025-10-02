Todd Chrisley Criticizes Daughter Savannah’s Decisions While He and Wife Julie Were in Prison

Todd Chrisley is “not in favor” of the way his daughter, Savannah Chrisley, has handled her issues with grandfather Harvey Hughes in the public eye.

Tensions between Savannah and her maternal grandfather over how the Growing Up Chrisley star handled her parents’ release from prison came to a head during Lifetime’s The Chrisleys: Back to Reality, which aired back in September.

Todd, 56, and Julie, 52, were released in May on a presidential pardon from Donald Trump after serving abbreviated sentences for bank fraud, wire fraud and tax evasion.

Now, on Wednesday’s episode of the Chrisley Confessions 2.0. podcast, Todd revealed he struggled with his 28-year-old daughter being so open with the family’s dirty laundry.

“You know that I was not in favor once I found out that this had been aired on, and [Savannah] had said some of the things she’d said,” Todd said, explaining that he felt Savannah should have worked things out with her grandfather off-camera.

“If you want to call him out for, you know, not being there for you and not being the grandfather that he should have been, then that should have been done off air, but it wasn’t my choice,” he went on. “I don’t get to make it. I don’t get to feel hurt. I don’t know how she feels, I know how she says that she feels… that everything was done for Chase, nothing was done for her, right?”

Todd admitted, however, that Hughes did favor Savannah’s older brother, Chase Chrisley, 29, during their childhood. “It really has been that way her whole life, right? And so I think that that’s accumulated from childhood,” he told Julie, adding, “Let’s just face it, your dad is not noted for building women up. Your dad is from a whole other different generation.”

Julie noted that it was “sad” to see her daughter and father not getting along, but agreed that there was “some validity” in Savannah’s feelings.”

“Because that is my dad, and that is my daughter. You know, as you said throughout this last podcast and this one, everybody processes their pain differently,” she went on. “I hope that they can come to common ground, and I hope that they can find a place, because that is her grandfather, that is his granddaughter. So I’m very conflicted about it, so I have truly been in prayer over it.”