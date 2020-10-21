Ryan Seacrest Returns to 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' After 2-Day Absence, COVID-19 Test

✖

Ryan Seacrest is back in the Live With Kelly and Ryan studio with co-host Kelly Ripa after a two-day absence spent waiting for the results of a COVID-19 test. The talk show host was confirmed by the ABC morning talk show to have tested negative for the coronavirus after developing a mild cough and was reunited with Ripa for Wednesday's show.

"Thank you for covering, following the strict protocol," Seacrest told Ripa at the beginning of his first show back. "Got the negative test results for COVID. Makes you feel very good." The All My Children alum responded, "I didn’t have any doubts." The dynamic duo's fans were thrilled to see Seacrest back on the show and well after his health worries. "Thank God you are feeling better!!" one person commented on an Instagram video of his first day back. "Be safe & God Bless you all!" Another praised, "Looking good Ryan!" while a third added, "I didn't watch, yet but I'm glad Ryan is feeling better!"

Tuesday, the show announced on Instagram that Seacrest would be resting at home until his COVID-19 test results came back, alongside a video of Ripa hosting the show solo in the studio. "We have all of these new restrictions now, so this is one. We have to wait until he comes back negative before he can get in here," she said in the video explaining the show's health procedures. "It's public health. We take it seriously." The show added in the caption, "Great news.. test came back and he’s negative! Ryan will be back tomorrow!"

Back when the coronavirus pandemic spread to the U.S. for the first time, Ripa and Seacrest halted all in-studio production in favor of producing the show from home, returning to the studio only in September with increased safety measures. Technology has been key when it comes to social distancing on set, one producer explained on the show's Instagram upon returning to live filming. "What's cool is the hosts are gonna be so far apart, but at the same time we're gonna put them together in an electronic effect, like magic," he said. "It feels much closer and warmer." Seacrest has already missed a few days of hosting since that return, sitting out in September for two days after developing a "sore throat" before testing negative and heading back to work.