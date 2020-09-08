Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Reunite in 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' Studio

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are back in the Live studio and staying safe as they reunite after months of social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. While the co-hosts spent the latter part of last season hosting virtually from home, the two were back together in the studio for Tuesday's show after Monday's outdoor Labor Day kickoff.

"First day arriving at the set of Live With Kelly and Ryan," Seacrest says in a video chronicling the grand return shared to the show's Instagram. The cast and crew can be seen wearing face masks as they go about their day a little differently than before, with Seacrest attempting to do his own makeup in the dressing room. "I have seven steps for my makeup?" he asks, confused while looking at the instructions left for him by his makeup artist.

Seacrest and Ripa refrain from hugging in the hallway, giving each other a friendly elbow bump as they prepare for the big show. Figuring out social distancing on set has been difficult, but possible using technology, one producer explains. "What's cool is the hosts are gonna be so far apart, but at the same time we're gonna put them together in an electronic effect, like magic," he says. "It feels much closer and warmer."

The clip ends with the co-hosts seeing each other from opposite sides of the set, running on stage for a distant air hug as they introduce Tuesday's show. Ripa also shared her experience being back on set, posting a photo wearing a full hazmat suit and gas mask alongside Seacrest on her social media. "Guess who’s back in the studio today?" she quipped.

The new season of Live kicked off Monday, with Ripa and Seacrest heading outside for a special holiday broadcast of Live's Labor Day Cookout, featuring guest Hilary Swank, a performance by Brett Eldredge and plenty of recipes for ways to kick up the holiday spread a notch. Now that the dynamic duo has returned to the studio, Live will spend the first month of shows showcasing a range of how-tos and advice for spending time at home amid the pandemic. Celebrity guests for September include actor John Leguizamo, new Dancing With the Stars host and executive producer Tyra Banks, actress Jessica Alba, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, actress Lauren Cohan, Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel and singer Josh Groban.