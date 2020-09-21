Ryan Seacrest Makes Himself Tea Amid Health Concerns After Kelly Ripa Hosts 'Live' Without Him

✖

Ryan Seacrest is resting at home amid growing concerns for his health. After calling out sick two days last week, forcing Kelly Ripa to makes history when she hosted Live With Kelly and Ryan solo for the first time in the show's history, the American Idol judge revealed that he’s showering himself with a little TLC amid his recovery.

On Sunday, Seacrest took to Instagram to tease his self-care regime. Sharing a steaming pot of various herbs and roots, the co-host teased his fans, "guess what I'm making?" Despite the concoction, which is most likely tea, not looking all that appealing, he promised his followers that "it's not as bad as it looks."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on Sep 20, 2020 at 3:24pm PDT

Fans were quick to jump in on the guessing game. One person pointed out that the contents of the pot looked "like body parts is something," with another quipping that it looked like "a recipe from Dexter." Others, however, correctly guessed that it was some form of tea, many taking note of the large ginger roots present. Seacrest, meanwhile, eventually revealed the correct answer, writing in the comments section that he was treating himself to some "ginger root hibiscus tea."

The homemade tea, which many pointed out has medicinal benefits, comes amid Seacrest's mysterious illness. Ripa host Live by herself on both Thursday and Friday. The show's team, in an Instagram post, later revealed that Seacrest was out with a "sore throat." The show explained that they are "all being very cautious these days" amid the coronavirus pandemic, which forced the two hosts to temporarily host from home before returning just a week before Seacrest's illness.

While it remains unclear what Seacrest may have come down with, he seems to be on the mend. On Saturday night, he felt well enough to host the iHeartRadio Music Festival. His appearance, however, confused many fans, with one person asking on Instagram, "I thought you were sick?" Many more, though, have simply flooded Seacrest's most recent posts with well wishes, expressing their hopes that he gets better soon.

The talk show host's current health concerns mark the second in less than a year. Hosting American Idol in May, Seacrest appeared to have a stroke. His representatives later explained that Seacrest was suffering from exhaustion, confirming in a statement that he "did not have any kind of stroke last night" and that "like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home."