Robert Irwin Devises Adorably 'Scientific' Gender Reveal for Sister Bindi in 'Crikey! It's the Irwins' Exclusive Sneak Peek

Robert Irwin is enlisting the help of the animals at the Australia Zoo to help with his incredibly "scientific" way of determining the sex of sister Bindi Irwin's baby. In a PopCulture exclusive sneak peek of Saturday's all-new Crikey! It's the Irwins episode, streaming on discovery+, the 17-year-old Wildlife Warrior is confident his animal friends will give him the right answer as to his sister's pregnancy.

"People may know me as being a conservationist, environmentalist, Wildlife Warrior, but I also happen to be an incredible scientist," Robert jokes in the episode's sneak peek. "I have devised the most accurate scientific way to determine whether Bindi and [Chandler Powell] are having a boy or a girl." Bringing in the zoo's meerkats as determinants is "foolproof," Robert explains. "Nothing is more accurate in science than the top hat meerkat prediction."

Putting a pink hat on his head and a blue one on mom Terri Irwin, Robert explains that by sprinkling some yummy mealworms in the brims, the meerkats will be able to pick out the correct sex of the baby. "Whichever hat is climbed upon first, that's gonna be the winner here," he says.

Meanwhile, Bindi and her husband have their own thoughts about how accurate the uncle-to-be's test is going to be. "So Terri and Robert have their plans for finding out our baby's gender, but we also have our little plan of our own to reveal whether our little Wildlife Warrior's gonna be a boy or a girl," Powell teases, as Bindi chimes in with a laugh, "I'm excited! Will the animals guess the gender correctly? We're gonna test animal science and medical science and see how they go."

With hungry meerkats crawling all over them, Robert and Terri can't hold back their giggles as the animals eventually choose the blue hat, predicting a little boy for Bindi. Unfortunately for Robert's theory, Bindi and Powell were actually expecting a little girl, welcoming daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell on March 25 — the one-year anniversary of the new parents' wedding day.

"There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl," Bindi wrote on social media at the time. "She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed." For more of the Irwin family's special pregnancy moments, don't miss Saturday's Crikey! It's the Irwins and the Sunday, April 25 Crikey! It's a Baby special, both streaming on discovery+.