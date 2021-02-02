Rob Kardashian Appears in Rare Photo for Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi's Birthday

✖

With Keeping Up With The Kardashians coming to an end after season 20, the first family of reality TV is working overtime to remind their fans that they aren't really going anywhere. Kylie Jenner posted about her daughter, Stomi Webster, for her third birthday on Instagram. "thank you God for sending this little soul to me," Jenner wrote. "crying today because i can’t stop the time. it’s all the little things i’ll miss like your cute voice and our long talks on the potty. watching you experience everything for the very first time has been the best part of these last few years. but on the other side i’m excited to watch you grow into the most special girl i know you will be and all the amazing things i know you will do. happy birthday to my baby forever!!!!"

Jenner wasn't the only member of the Kardashian clan celebrating Stormi's birthday online. Her brother, Rob Kardashian, also shared a photo with his niece with the caption "Happy Birthday STORMi." Kardashian is seen wearing tie dye and cuddling with a giggling Stormi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Kardashian & @dream daddy (@robkardashianofficial)

Rob is definitely the most private member of the Kardashian family, only posting online about his daughter, Dream, occasionally and rarely appearing in recent seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. "He has his moods," Kim Kardashian explained on Watch What Happens Live. "Sometimes he’s like, ‘Look, I didn’t sign up for this’ and then he’s like, ‘I’m cool to do it.'"

Rob has had his share of troubles, including an extremely public break up with baby mama Blac Chyna and a prolonged custody battle. Mother Kris Jenner credits being a father as the reason he's turning his life around. "His daughter Dream is great and he's so in love with that kid," Jenner said. "He's such a great dad and you never know—you have kids, they grow up, they have their kids—and you just don't know how somebody is going to be as a parent but he's just... wow. He really is amazing."

Khloe Kardashian told E! that the family respects Rob's privacy, and that while fans might not see him often, he's always around at family events. "He's at things a lot, we just always respect his privacy," she explained. "He's so handsome, he's such a good person and I just love him. And I love that he's getting a positive response because it's just gassing him up more. It makes him feel really good and confident. That's all I want for my brother, is to feel good about himself."