Kylie Jenner's Vacation Celebration for Daughter Stormi's 3rd Birthday Turns Heads

The Kardashian-Jenner family is known for throwing lavish parties. Kylie Jenner, and many of her other family members, are reportedly in Turks and Caicos to celebrate her daughter's third birthday, per E! News. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, their getaway has raised more than a few eyebrows, as the heath crisis continues to pose a problem for those in the United States.

Numerous outlets, including E! News, reported that Jenner is in Turks in Caicos along with her young daughter, Stormi Webster. The little one is due to turn three on Monday, Feb. 1. Turks and Caicos is currently open for tourism under certain restrictions during the pandemic. Although, it should be noted that Jenner has yet to confirm exactly where she is vacationing at the moment. Based on social media posts from her sisters, it seems as though Jenner may not be the only one on a tropical getaway at the moment.

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian are all reportedly on the trip, as well. Some of their children, including Kourtney's daughter Penelope Disick, and Kim's two daughters North and Chicago West, also appear to be on the getaway. It's unclear whether the rest of the members of the Kardashian family also went on this excursion. On Saturday, Kim did post a photo on Instagram in which she posed with her two daughters that appeared to have been taken at a tropical destination. She captioned the photo with a simple, "Girls trip." While the Kardashian-Jenner family seems to be enjoying their vacation, their decision to travel during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has been criticized. It's especially interesting to see that the family chose to go on vacation, as they also found themselves in the midst of controversy when the entire family traveled to a private island for Kim's birthday in October.

Back in October, Kim shared that she took her entire family to a private island to celebrate her birthday. She mentioned that they took all of the necessary health precautions before doing so. The reality star explained in a series of tweets, "Before COVID, I don't think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment." In a subsequent tweet, she noted, "After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time." It wasn't long before she came under fire for seemingly flaunting the fact that they were able to make such a glamorous vacation happen during one of the biggest health crises in history.