Rob Kardashian Demands Primary Custody of Daughter Dream, Accuses Blac Chyna of Drug Use, Partying and Using Foul Language

Rob Kardashian is seeking primary custody of his three-year-old daughter. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is accusing his ex, Blac Chyna, of providing an unsafe environment for their child, Dream. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Kardashian is accusing Chyna of holding non-stop house parties while Dream is present, as well as excessive drinking, drug use and engaging in violent behavior towards others in her home.

Along with seeking primary custody, which would limit Chyna’s visits to weekend days with a nanny present, Kardashian says Dream has been engaging in behavior that includes “naked twerking and acting out sexual positions that she said her mom taught her.” He also claims that she’s taken to using profanity, using certain four-letter words that she didn’t learn from him.

Kardashian’s older sister, Khloe, has also said that Dream is “more in defense mode” and is “decidedly more aggressive” when she comes from her mother’s to visit. Additionally, a former employee of Chyna’s also alleges that the make-up entrepreneur spends roughly $600 a day on alcohol.

As a result of these accusations, Kardashian wants Chyna to submit to a drug and alcohol test 30 minutes prior to any scheduled visits and wants to give the nanny the authority to end those visits should his ex start acting out. Chyna has yet to comment on the matter.

Back in May of last year, Chyna admitted on The Wendy Williams Show that Rob Kardashian was “a better lover” than her then-boyfriend, Tyga.

“All things considered,” Chyna confessed, “it’s not just about the act, but how you feel about him and the snack he gets you afterward and do you spoon.”

The relationship between Kardashian and Chyna began back in January 2016. The couple were engaged by that April, and the following month announced they were having a child. Dream was born on Nov.10, and by December, Kardashian revealed that Chyna had left him. While they briefly reconciled, the split was permanent not long after.

While Kardashian hasn’t been in a serious relationship since his time with Chyna came to an end, though he’s known to get a little flirty on social media.

Just last month, Kardashian was caught doing some online flirting after model Ayana Charm posted a quartet of photos to Twitter with the caption “Be mine?” In response, Kardashian quote-tweeted the post, adding simply two devil emojis and a four-leaf clover.