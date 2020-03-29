Blac Chyna Claims Daughter Dream Suffered Burns Under the Care of Rob Kardashian’s Nanny

Amidst their custody battle over their daughter Dream, Blac Chyna has alleged that her child has suffered multiple burns while in Rob Kardashian‘s custody. According to a report from PEOPLE, the alleged incidents occurred while Dream was being cared for by a nanny, who is now no longer being employed by Kardashian. Chyna’s attorney has issued a statement to PEOPLE regarding these allegations, which reportedly took place on two separate occasions in February and March in Kardashian’s home.

“In late February, Dream returned to Chyna’s home after visiting her father, Rob Kardashian, with a first degree burn on her leg. Rob admitted that Dream had received the severe burn at his home and promised it would never happen again. Chyna immediately sought out and obtained appropriate medical treatment for Dream’s burn,” the statement began. The message went on to allege that Dream returned to Chyna’s household on Saturday, March 21, with another burn “very near the first burn on her leg” after she visited Kardashian.

“When Chyna reached out to Rob to find out what had happened to their daughter, Rob initially lied to Chyna and denied that Dream’s second burn happened at his home,” Chyna’s attorney alleged in the statement.

“Rob then changed his story and had his nanny send a text message admitting that Dream received the second burn at Rob’s house from a hot lightbulb,” the statement continued. “Chyna again sought medical care for Dream and learned that the most recent burn on her leg was a second degree burn.”

The statement went on to note that Chyna has contacted both the police and Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) because of these allegations. Chyna’s message also expressed that she has learned that the nanny who was allegedly watching Dream during these supposed incidents is no longer working for Kardashian.

“While that development is a good start, Chyna will do everything within her power to ensure Dream’s safety during her visitations with her father,” her attorney went on to say in the statement. “At a minimum, this will include Chyna’s approval of Rob’s new nanny. Chyna still wants her daughter to be allowed visitations with her father.”

Kardashian’s attorney, Marty Singer, has issued a statement to PEOPLE in response to Chyna’s claims.

“First and foremost, the health, safety and well-being of Dream is and has always been Rob’s top priority. Rob’s current nanny of the last two years has a high risk pregnancy and in the process of leaving his employment at will. Unfortunately Dream has had two accidents in the last month while with this nanny,” Singer’s statement began. “Rob treated Dream appropriately and Chyna was informed. Following an investigation by the DCFS and the police, in which Rob fully cooperated, he has every reason to believe that there will be no findings of any safety issues in his home.”

Chyna and Kardashian have been involved in a custody battle over Dream, 3, for some time now. The pair split in February 2017 and originally agreed to joint custody in September 2017, per PEOPLE.