‘RHOC’s Lydia McLaughlin Shares Emotional Tribute to Her Brother After His Tragic Death

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Lydia McLaughlin’s “heart is broken” as she laid brother Geoffrey Shyam Stirling to rest Sunday after he was fatally shot by police last month.

Lydia, 44, shared on Instagram Monday that she and her family held a funeral for Geoffrey, 45, posting photos of her late brother alongside videos of her family releasing doves at his service.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Yesterday, we laid my brother to rest. Just six months ago, we stood in this same place, grieving the loss of my mom,” McLaughlin wrote, referencing the death of mom Judy Stirling, who passed away on Oct. 8, 2024, due to breast cancer.

“My heart is broken, and the shock still hasn’t settled,” McLaughlin continued. “But even in the sorrow, I cling to what I know is true: God is good. He is in control. I am not.” The former Bravo star concluded, “My brother is now with my mom, and I hold onto the promise that one day, we’ll all be reunited. Until then, I will miss them every single day.”

Geoffrey was killed during an officer-involved shooting with the Newport Beach Police Department on April 17 after being pulled over for allegedly running a red light.

“On April 17, 2025, at approximately 9:15 p.m., a Newport Beach Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle on West Coast Highway between Superior Avenue and Hoag Hospital,” the department said in a statement released April 19.

“The rider, identified as Geoffrey Shyam Stirling, a 45-year-old resident of Laguna Niguel, was stopped for a traffic violation,” the statement continued. “Shortly after being stopped, Stirling became uncooperative and assaulted the officer.”

“During the ensuing violent altercation, Stirling managed to remove the department-issued taser from the officer’s duty belt and attempted to deploy it multiple times against the officer,” police wrote. “At that point, an officer-involved shooting occurred.”

Lydia McLaughlin attends the launch celebration of Nobleman Magazine’s Issue #9 at Timothy Oulton Los Angeles Showroom on April 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/FilmMagic)

The NBPD said additional officers responded to the scene and rendered medical aid to Geoffrey until Newport Beach Fire Department personnel arrived. He was then transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The California Department of Justice is conducting its own independent investigation into the officer-involved shooting. Once the investigation is complete, findings will be turned over to the DOJ’s Special Prosecutions Section for independent review.

At the time of Geoffrey’s death, McLaughlin took to Instagram to mourn the “unimaginable loss” of her brother. “My brother, Geoff, was tragically taken and our hearts are shattered,” she wrote at the time. “I can’t believe we’re facing this pain just 6 months after losing my best friend and mother. I know they’re both with Jesus now, and He’s walking with me through this darkness. One step at a time. Thank you to everyone who has been praying for us.”