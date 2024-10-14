‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Alum Lydia McLaughlin Announces Death of Mother Judy

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Lydia McLaughlin shared the news of her mother, Judy Stirling’s passing on Wednesday, Oct. 9. The 43-year-old reality TV personality took to Instagram to announce the loss, posting a touching tribute alongside a photo of the pair wearing tiaras and embracing.

In her emotional post, McLaughlin wrote, “My mom passed away last night. We are heartbroken but we know she’s dancing with Jesus. [Throwing] [fairy dust], confetti bombs, and [wearing] crowns like heaven has never seen before. What’s in the cat is in the kitten and I promise to continue to make you proud.”

Stirling was a beloved figure among Real Housewives fans, known for her vibrant personality and penchant for sprinkling “fairy dust” on those around her. She frequently appeared alongside her daughter during McLaughlin’s stints on the show’s eighth and twelfth seasons, where their close bond and shared laughter became a highlight for viewers.

The news of Stirling’s passing prompted an outpouring of support from fellow Bravo personalities and fans via Bravo TV. Andy Cohen, executive producer of the Real Housewives franchise, commented on McLaughlin’s post, saying, “Fairy dust in the sky! Thank you for sharing her with us.”

Former castmates also offered their condolences. Alexis Bellino, who appeared with McLaughlin in Season 8, wrote, “Lydia, I am so sorry for your loss. I know your pain right now. I loved EVERY SINGLE THING about your mom. I’m only a phone call away. Love you sweetie.”

Gretchen Rossi, another Season 8 co-star, shared her memories of Stirling: “Oh Lydia just heartbroken for you all. Judy was such a light and a gift straight from Heaven. She was so loved by so many. I will be praying for all of you as you navigate this difficult time. She will forever hold a special place in my heart. We love you Judy. Sending love and healing prayers.”

Vicki Gunvalson, a longtime RHOC cast member, added her sympathies: “Oh honey — I am so sorry to hear this. What an incredible bond you and your mother had. Peace be with you and your family.”

In the wake of the announcement, McLaughlin shared additional memories of her mother on her Instagram Story. She reposted a video compilation originally shared on Mother’s Day 2022, featuring clips of the duo dancing, singing, taking selfies, and enjoying life together. McLaughlin simply captioned the montage “Legend,” highlighting the impact her mother had on her life.

Fans of the show fondly remembered Stirling’s colorful presence on screen. One fan recalled personal encounters with Stirling: “I am so sorry Lydia I know you and your cute mama were so close. I can’t imagine the sadness you are feeling. I will never forget going to your parents house in college for Aphi rush – she was such a radiant gem, so full of life and always so kind the other times I saw her. I am sending you all my love and hugs.”

The mother-daughter duo’s special dynamic was evident from their first appearance on RHOC. Their relationship even weathered on-screen drama, such as when McLaughlin defended her mother after an incident involving Gunvalson’s son-in-law, Ryan Culberson. The situation was later resolved, with McLaughlin reflecting on the importance of moving forward and avoiding drama.

In a 2017 interview on the Daily Dish podcast, McLaughlin said, “I see Ryan I think twice this season when we’re filming, and I had made amends with him already and to see him now calling and apologizing was really good, because I don’t like drama. My mom doesn’t like drama.”

Although McLaughlin and Stirling hadn’t been seen on television since 2017, fans have continued to follow their relationship through social media. In a Mother’s Day post earlier this year, McLaughlin expressed her deep love for her mother, writing, “I don’t think I could love you more. I know God didn’t give me a daughter because he gave me all I needed in you.”