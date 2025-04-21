‘RHOC’ Alum Lydia McLaughlin’s Brother Shot and Killed by Police

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Lydia McLaughlin is mourning the death of her brother after he was shot and killed by police.

The former Bravo star’s brother, Geoffrey Shyam Stirling Jr., was killed during a confrontation with police on Thursday in Newport Beach, Calif. He was 45.

The Newport Beach Police Department said Stirling was pulled over for an alleged traffic violation while driving his motorcycle along the Pacific Coast Highway at the time of the shooting.

Lydia McLaughlin

“Shortly after being stopped, Stirling became uncooperative and assaulted the officer,” the department’s statement said. “During the ensuing violent altercation, Stirling managed to remove the department-issued taser from the officer’s duty belt and attempted to deploy it multiple times against the officer. At that point, an officer-involved shooting occurred.”

Additional officers then responded to the scene and rendered medical aid to Stirling until Newport Beach Fire Department personnel arrived. Stirling was then transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The California Department of Justice (DOJ) was then notified in accordance with California law and responded to the scene to conduct an independent investigation. Once their investigation is complete, the findings will be turned over to the DOJ’s Special Prosecutions Section for independent review.

McLaughlin released a statement Saturday following the death of her brother. “My family has experienced an unimaginable loss. My brother, Geoff, was tragically taken and our hearts are shattered,” wrote the Bravo alum, who appeared on Seasons 8 and 12 of RHOC.

McLaughlin said the loss of her brother was especially difficult for their family, as it comes less than a year after the death of her mother, Judy Stirling, at the age of 76 in October 2024.

“I can’t believe we’re facing this pain just 6 months after losing my best friend and mother,” she wrote. “I know they’re both with Jesus now, and He’s walking with me through this darkness. One step at a time. Thank you to everyone who has been praying for us.”