Lydia McLaughlin Criticized for Being a ‘Bad Christian’ After ‘RHOC’ Reunion

Bravo fans don’t think Lydia McLaughlin is living up to her religious standards after the first part of the Real Housewives of Orange County reunion.

McLaughlin returned to the show this season after spending time away from the cameras, claiming that her castmates and the drama were too much for her, as she prides herself on following her Christian faith closely.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But during last night’s reunion special, fans were shocked when she went after her fellow Housewives aggressively when they questioned her on the reason Drag Night Bingo upset her earlier in the season.

Later, she doubled down on castmate Shannon Beador, calling her “crazy” and a “psycho” when she had clearly just been emotional talking about her recent divorce from husband David Beador.

Fans didn’t think she showed the kindness she preaches, and let her know on an Instagram post in which she advertised the reunion.

#RHOC reunion is on tonight @bravotv ✨ This season has been a wild ride 💕 grateful for all your love and support❣️ #StayOnMyRainbow A post shared by Lydia McLaughlin (@oclydia) on Nov 20, 2017 at 4:25pm PST

“Just watched reunion. Love you. But you need to be a better Christian,” one fan commented. “All the words you called Shannon are definitely not of a good Christian. You called her names, you talked behind her back, you made fun of her…how does that make you a good Christian. You came across very hypocritical!!! And not very Christian like at all.”

“Just watched the reunion show and though I liked you before, I don’t any longer. Your attitude in the first 25 mins was so UGLY! If that’s how Christians act, I don’t want to be one!! Great witness,” one fan wrote to Lydia.

Another added, “I hated every time she called Shannon crazy or psycho…those words bother me with all of the stigma attached to mental health these days.”

The second half of the Real Housewives of Orange County reunion special airs Monday, Nov. 27, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.