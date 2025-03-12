‘RHOBH’: Kyle Richards Breaks Down Confronting Mauricio Umansky About Photos of Him Kissing Another Woman

It’s time for Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky to confront the hot blonde elephant in the room after his little airport PDA photos brought her ideas of a quaint little separation down on their head.

And they’re not the only exes having it out on this week’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, as Dorit Kemsley and Paul “PK” Kemsley meet up amid their roller coaster separation. Spoiler-filled recap ahead for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14, Episode 15 “Trouble in Paradise.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In between Erika Jayne showing off her home renovations for the 20th time this season and Bozoma Saint John’s daughter rightfully interrogating her mom’s boyfriend, this really was an episode about the exes. See, Kyle is still reeling after Mauricio was photographed hanging all over this other woman at the Mykonos airport, and she admits to Boz that despite their separation and her husband moving out, the airport photos made things seem more final.

So when Kyle and Mauricio meet up later in the episode for the first time since he returned from his romantic European getaway, things are … awkward. And after Mauricio spends some time guiltily rifling around in the cupboards and making small talk, they finally get into the big issue.

“Obviously in Mykonos, I got photographed at the airport,” he tells Kyle. “You know I would never want to do anything on purpose that would hurt you or the kids. I really am sorry for hurting you. I would never want to hurt you on purpose.”

Kyle says she believes that he didn’t try to pose for paparazzi photos, but obviously it was still hard to see, and Kyle breaks down in tears during this emotional moment. “I think about, how did we get here?” she says in a confessional. “If we care about each other so much, how did we allow this to happen?”

Kyle says it’s pretty clear now that her split from Mauricio is permanent, but as of this episode’s air date, they still haven’t filed for divorce, so who knows what’s going on there.

Dorit and PK Try to Make Up

Dorit and PK also have an emotional mid-separation chat during this week’s episode, which comes about three months after they split and not too long after PK sent that scathing email.

I know it’s been a roller coaster, but the two did seem to put their claws away for this dinner. PK explains why he moved into the apartment Dorit hated without telling her, saying, “One of the significant issues in our marriage were your control issues and there was me, separated, and less than a few weeks in, you’re dictating where I’m gonna live, and that’s in the backdrop of me knowing that you’re in our house and I’m taking this really small apartment, which was, in my life, as humble as it’s ever been.”

And he gives his view on that long email, which made it sound a bit less threatening. “Dorit, you really want to start discussing only part of that email?” he asks. “Because it was a summary of how you’ve made me feel and what life will potentially look like if we don’t resolve this.” He continues, “The reason I asked you to retain a lawyer was in an attempt to have a commercial, sensible conversation because we were not able to.”

bravo

These two might be more on the same page at the end of this dinner, but I don’t think there’s any chance of them getting back together, with PK telling Dorit, “I believe that, unfortunately, this is what ends a marriage. I believe that rather than bring out the best in me, you can bring out the worst in me.”

Asked directly if they were headed for divorce, however, PK kind of skirts the issue. “What’s next for us is our journey to become friends again,” he says. “If we sit here in six months time and we say, you know what, we managed to do this Dorit, we got the kids sorted, we’re best friends and we’re better not being married, then we’ll not be married.”

And finally, at the end of the episode, we get a little of the ladies’ trip to St. Lucia. The trip looks stunning, but as we see in the flash forward to next week, it’s going to be everyone versus Sutton Stracke in another Housewives boat ride from hell. And I can’t wait to see it.

This article was adapted from the latest episode of PopCulture Social Call, streaming weekdays on PopCulture.com’s YouTube channel. You can now watch this episode, which is embedded in the above article.