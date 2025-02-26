‘RHOBH’s Sutton Stracke Slams Dorit Kemsley Over Finances as Nasty Feud Explodes — And We’re Shocked at How Low They Go

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills feud between Sutton Stracke and Dorit Kemsley is getting intense — and let’s just say no one is “letting the mouse go” after Dorit’s jab about Sutton’s drinking at her Fourth of July party. I mean the C-word is basically a “friend of” this season. Spoiler-filled recap ahead for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14, Episode 13, “Caviar Catastrophe.”

This whole episode really centers around Jennifer Tilly’s Caviar Kaspia lunch, where the ladies are supposed to be putting Dorit’s disastrous Independence Day party behind them after her comments about Sutton’s drinking turned it into a war. So when Sutton enters Jennifer’s get-together and orders water, I was shocked to see Dorit dig in right away, asking, “Is this because of our tête-à-tête?” Sutton responds testily, “Is it okay for me to drink water?”

The real battle royale goes down once the ladies have been seated for lunch, however, as Sutton asks Dorit to apologize for yet again insinuating she has a drinking problem — and points out that Dorit had slipped some vodka into her own Coca-Cola at the same party.

“I wasn’t going to let you perpetuate that myth,” Sutton angrily tells Dorit. “You picked at me and I’m sorry you need to pick on somebody else whose wallet fits.” As Erika Jayne chimes in to ask, “You think you’re bigger than her?” Sutton gags the other ladies by responding, “I think my wallet is.”

It’s a bit of a low blow, but Sutton isn’t sorry, saying in a confessional, “So, here we go, I’m talking about your wallet size. Don’t f—k with me. I don’t regret it, I won’t regret it. In fact, I’m proud I said it.”

And, honestly, Dorit is bringing the same energy to her confessionals so I’m not particularly offended for either of them. “And now we are seeing Sutton go where she’s most comfortable: As low as you can possibly go,” Dorit tells the camera. “Just because she thinks that her ex-husband dropped a big pocketbook in her lap, it gives her license to be such a f—king c—t. The only thing that big wallet has bought you is a horse instead of a date.”

Back at the group lunch, Sutton begs Dorit to stop picking on her, and I’m sensing hints of “name ‘em” here as she repeats, “I’m tired of it. I’m tired of it. I’m tired of it. I’m tired of it.” Garcelle Beauvais then jumps in to try to break up this cage match by asking Dorit to apologize for joking about Sutton’s drinking, which she does, but there’s no sincerity behind it, everyone can see.

In fact, Dorit tells Kyle Richards later that she’d “eviscerate” Sutton if she wanted to sink to her level. Even when Kyle points out that Sutton’s trauma with her father’s death makes her particularly sensitive to drinking comments, Dorit doesn’t care, saying she’ll talk with Sutton when she balances out her meds, so clearly these two aren’t making up anytime soon — and I can’t wait to see how far this will go.

Kyle ‘Shocked’ By Photos of Mauricio’s Other Woman

With Dorit and Sutton at each other’s throats, the episode wraps with a little Kyle drama as photos of her estranged husband Mauricio Umansky kissing a woman at a Greek airport surface. “Obviously, when someone gets a shot of you like that, you don’t know. He didn’t know his picture’s being taken,” Kyle told Erika, defending her ex. “I don’t think, especially in Europe, you’re expecting that. You’re not expecting it in Europe. He definitely did not do that on purpose.”

The other ladies are a little more suspect of the photo op. “I’ve been to that airport. I think I was in the airport when Jennifer Aniston was there and there was no paparazzi. Shady!” Sutton said in a confessional, suggesting both Kyle and Mauricio were “using paparazzi to tell a War of the Roses with?”

“Those pictures of Morgan and her, picking her up at the airport, getting gas, walking down the street,” she added to Garcelle, pointing out that Kyle had also been photographed quite a lot while out with Morgan Wade. “You’re saying Mo probably planted these photos to get back at Kyle?” asked Garcelle, as Sutton replied, “100%.”

