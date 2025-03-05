‘RHOBH’: Kyle Richards Shocked by Photo of Ex Mauricio Umansky Kissing Another Woman

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars are left reeling when a photo of Kyle Richards’ estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, kissing a mystery woman goes public, and everyone’s wondering how Kyle is going to handle this very public moving on. And can a fashion show help Sutton Stracke and Dorit Kemsley call a truce? Spoiler-filled recap ahead for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14, Episode 14, “Hemlines and Headlines”.

We kick off the episode with Kyle on her way to get her regular mammogram with sister Kathy Hilton as she tries to handle the shock of seeing the photos of Mauricio on TMZ just like everyone else. Kyle is trying to figure out how to respond, saying, “I don’t want him to feel guilty, because he’s allowed to do what he wants. But it’s also like, why are you being irresponsible? I don’t know,” adding to Kathy, “I have a lot of mixed feelings, that’s why I’m saying I’m just processing it all.”

The one response Kyle comes up right away with is to take “wife” off of her Instagram profile, which feels a little overdue even, being that Mauricio already took “husband” off of his. “I am not going to be sitting here having ‘wife’ on my Instagram bio with him running around with people. Why would I?” she said.

The other ladies are feeling shockwaves from the photo as well. Even Sutton, who is busy planning her fashion show, says she thinks Kyle needs to take this photo as a wakeup call and get an attorney to make this split official. Sutton is also trying to discern whether or not to invite Dorit to her show, and Garcelle Beauvais agrees to run a little recon for her with a lunch.

As Garcelle gets straight to the point by asking Dorit what her “beef” is with Sutton, Dorit says she feels like Garcelle has “rose-tinted glasses” when it comes to Sutton’s “cruel” behavior like that at the caviar lunch. Looks like Dorit and Sutton still won’t be making up this season, but Dorit does agree to go to the fashion show.

She also has a little shade to throw at Kyle as Garcelle points out that in the wake of Mauricio’s photo going public, Kyle was photographed attending a Morgan Wade concert. Both ladies wonder, if Kyle is so sensitive to the rumors surrounding her separation, why be so public with the details?

When the evening of the show arrives, Kyle says she’s just trying to get through the night without getting pressed about her situation with Mau, but she tells Dorit that while her ex did eventually text her an apology for being less than discrete with his love life, she thinks something more nefarious is afoot.

“I do feel the person he was with, it was a little weird the paparazzi happened to be there. It looked a little strange,” she says. “I know he didn’t know. I’m not so sure about the other person.”

Speaking of afoot, Kathy is practically underfoot at the fashion show, having to be nudged off the runway by a model, but other than that, Sutton’s launch goes off without a hitch. And while Dorit gives a bit of a shady non-answer when asked about her opinion of Sutton’s fashion line, in the end, Sutton is happy to have her friends (and frenemies) there to support her.

