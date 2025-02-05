‘RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley Reveals Threatening Message From Husband PK Amid Separation

Dorit and Paul “PK” Kemsley’s separation is getting nasty, and it looks like we’re past the point of no return when it comes to keeping things amicable. There were lot of tough – and juicy – moments in this episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, so let’s get into it. Spoiler-filled recap ahead for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14, Episode 10, “Sweet Home Augusta.“

We’ve got two groups this episode — we’ve got Garcelle Beauvais and Kyle Richards going down to Augusta to visit Sutton Stracke’s mom Reba with her, and we’ve got Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Bozoma Saint John and Kathy Hilton who are kind of bitter about being left out and are spilling some serious divorce tea.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Play video

Let’s start with Sutton’s crew because the only real takeaway I had is that Sutton’s mom seems like a nightmare, and I totally see where some of her more … prickly tendencies come from. Not only does she totally snub Garcelle’s thoughtful gift and refer to one of Sutton’s children as “kind of weird,” Sutton tells the ladies that during her divorce, her mom was only concerned about whether or not she’d be able to keep supporting her financially. Sutton confesses, “I learned that I was raised by a narcissist, and I married a narcissist.”

Back in Beverly Hills, Dorit is really going through it with PK, and Boz warns her to get her ducks in a row because all signs are pointing to divorce. “I haven’t heard a single word from PK since he stormed out of the office when we were in therapy and screamed that he wanted a divorce,” Dorit admits.

I’m also a little worried for Boz’s relationship with her boyfriend Keely, who seems to be on a totally different timeline than she is when it comes to marriage and having a child — and at 47 I don’t want her to feel like she’s wasting her time! But that’s a concern for another episode, as is Mauricio Umansky’s diet, which he tells his estranged wife Kyle during their scene together this week consists mainly of “canned soups” and eggs since their separation.

The major issue right now is how what Dorit first tried to paint as a cordial little separation from PK is turning into a full-on dogfight. And she seems to be opening up more and more about what’s really going on behind the scenes during a Capri-style dinner with the other ladies, telling them that she’d protected him for too long by pretending he was a good husband and a present father to their two kids.

Dorit is especially amped up after receiving a threatening 7-page email from PK. “It was predominantly financials. His expectations were, within a month or two, that I will be responsible for the mortgage and all the bills associated with the house,” she explained. “There was also discussion of custody, lawyers and threats of ‘if this doesn’t happen, I will be proceeding with divorce,’” adding, “He is not a man I recognize at all.”

Erika chimes in with some tough love (and personal experience!) telling Dorit to get a lawyer, because it appears PK is trying to skirt California’s community property law, which entitles spouses to half of one’s assets and life-long spousal support after 10 years of marriage. And how long have Dorit and PK been married? Nine years and six months.

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Erika tells Dorit that while she may have loved PK for a decade, he’s not on her side anymore. “You have to protect yourself. You have to go, ‘Hold on a second. The price of poker has completely changed. This is not my partner. This is not my friend, this is my adversary now,’” she warned.

And while Dorit definitely seems devastated by how this all is going, she says she’s ready to “go to war” with PK. And we end the episode with this from Erika: “He doesn’t want you back. Everything you told us tonight indicates that that’s the situation. You gotta get out.” I have chills!

This article was adapted from the latest episode of PopCulture Social Call, streaming weekdays on PopCulture.com’s YouTube channel. You can now watch this episode, which is embedded in the above article.



