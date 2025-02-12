‘RHOBH’: Is Dorit Kemsley Being ‘Tricked’ by Ex PK Amid Separation?

Is Dorit Kemsley getting the wool pulled over her eyes during her split from estranged husband Paul “PK” Kemsley? This week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has me a little worried for her — and for Sutton Stracke, who continues her brutal trip down to visit her mom by opening old wounds regarding her dad’s suicide. Spoiler-filled recap ahead for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14, Episode 11, “Mind Your Business.“

Let’s start with Dorit, who in last week’s episode told us PK had sent her a threatening email saying he was going to completely cut her off financially when it came to their house and the kids. Dorit hadn’t been able to talk to PK much at all during their separation, so she was reeling, but this week she tells Bozoma Saint John and Erika Jayne that she finally was able to get him on the phone.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Play video

“I picked up the phone and we start talking like we’re friends,” she tells a shocked Boz and Erika. “I’m talking to him, and there is the father of my children, the man that I believed no longer existed.”

Dorit asked PK if he could just “slow down a little bit” with his divorce machinations so they could not be at war for the benefit of their kids, but Boz thinks PK’s nice guy switch-up felt “like a trick.” Dorit doesn’t want to believe it but, Boz thinks PK wants her to calm down so that she won’t act in her own legal defense.

“The advantage is that he wants to have the upper hand. If you are cornered like any animal, you are going to strike,” she says. “He’s afraid of how smart you are and how you will strike.” Erika adds, “He’s calming you down so he can run the bases on you,” as Boz agrees, “Because legally, he can go around town and scoop up everybody so that you don’t have good counsel.”

“Dorit, needs to keep her eyes open,” Boz tells the cameras. “A divorce is gonna come, it’s gonna take her totally by surprise. She’s going to get the shorter end of the stick. You can’t just stand still and wait for him to do things to you. You can’t be a victim.”

It’s a tough realization for Dorit to have, but I agree she needs to be careful. And so does Boz, because she wants to have a baby with her boyfriend Keely but tells the ladies they haven’t even said “I love you” yet? Even Erika points out that’s a red flag.

Meanwhile, Sutton is treading carefully with her mother as she, Garcelle Beauvais and Kyle Richards continue on their kind of nightmare visit to Augusta. This whole trip is bringing back a lot of memories of Sutton’s father, and she opens up about how before his death, her dad was in a depressive state — taking anti-depressants and sleeping pills that didn’t really help.

bravo

“They had him on all these pills just to try to regulate stuff that wasn’t working,” she explains. “He would go on and off of them for years, and then he would self-medicate with alcohol. He was very confused.”

Sutton wants to kind of dredge up some positive memories of her father, so she plans to revisit the childhood home in which he died, but her mom has no interest in joining, and Sutton admits she’s got some resentment against her mom when it comes to her father.

“So when my dad shot himself, my mother was home. She was in the kitchen,” she recalls. “She knew that he was taking sleeping pills, he was taking Xanax, he was self-medicating with alcohol. There was a loaded gun in the house, and he shot himself right then and there.”

It was an emotional visit to the home, but Sutton was able to use it as a chance to really say goodbye to her father. And while her mom might not have wanted to engage in that kind of catharsis, she does eventually sit down with Sutton for a conversation that felt kind of productive when it came to understanding a little more. She even offered to come to Sutton’s fashion show, and Sutton seemed so thrilled, I was happy she was able to get some kind of healing on this trip.

This article was adapted from the latest episode of PopCulture Social Call, streaming weekdays on PopCulture.com’s YouTube channel. You can now watch this episode, which is embedded in the above article.