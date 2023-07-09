'RHOBH': Kyle Richards Addresses Morgan Wade Romance Rumors Amid Reported Mauricio Umansky Split

It was recently reported that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards split from her husband, Mauricio Umansky. Despite the fact that the reality star later issued a statement denying that they were getting a divorce, rumors have run rampant about her relationship status. The most prevalent rumor concerns Richards' possible romance with singer Morgan Wade. But, the RHOBH star has responded to that rumor, stressing that she and Wade are only friends, per Page Six.

Richards was out in West Hollywood on Friday night when paparazzi caught up with her. When asked about her relationship with Wade, the Bravo personality said that they are just "very good friends." She was then asked if the romance speculation was "just a rumor," to which she replied, "yes." The paparazzi continued to ask her about the matching tattoo that she apparently got with Wade, but Richards denied that this was indicative of anything romantic going on.

"We have matching tattoos, too," Richards said, referring to her friend and former RHOBH co-star Teddi Mellencamp, who was sitting in the passenger seat of her vehicle. Before Richards drove off, she added, "[Wade's] not the only one I have a matching tattoo with."

The romance speculation between Richards and Wade hit a fever pitch when it was reported that the Bravo star and her husband were separating. Richards and Umansky wed in 1996 and share three children together — Alexia, Sophia, and Portia. Umansky is also a stepfather to Richards' eldest daughter, Farrah, whom she welcomed during a previous relationship. A source told PEOPLE about the couple's apparent decision to end their 27-year marriage, "Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what's next for them and their family."

Richards and Umansky later addressed the split reports on social media. They both shared the same statement on their respective pages, which read, "In regards to the news that came out about us today... Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously." Their statement continued, "There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support, Kyle & Mauricio."