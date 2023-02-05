'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills': Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton Are 'Not Great' and Not Speaking

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton still aren't on the best of terms after the most recent season. Page Six reported that the two sisters aren't even on speaking terms at the moment. Richards and Hilton's relationship hit a snag following Season 12 thanks to some drama surrounding a supposed Aspen meltdown.

Richards spoke to Page Six while at the American Heart Association's Red Dress Collection Concert on Wednesday. The longtime RHOBH star shared an update on where she and Hilton stand after the Season 12 reunion, which aired in October. She told the outlet that she and her sister still aren't on speaking terms, saying, "I haven't seen her in a while, I have not seen her in a while." The reality star added, "Things are not great since the reunion to be honest."

While at the same event, Richards also spoke with PEOPLE and opened up about her feelings on filming the next season of the Bravo series. She said that she's not necessarily "excited" about filming Season 13, which makes sense given the fractured state of her relationship with her sister. Richards said, "'Excited' is not necessarily the word I would use. But I love the people that I work with. I love working with the network and the production, and all those people are like family to me now. So I rely on them, that I have this relationship with them."

"It's funny because I haven't had anxiety in a while," she added. "And just talking about the show tonight, it started kicking up again. I was like, 'There's definitely a direct link between my anxiety and the show.'" Season 12 proved to be a rollercoaster ride of emotions for Richards. The drama between her and Hilton began during the cast's trip to Aspen. Lisa Rinna, who will not be returning for Season 13, alleged that Hilton had a "psychotic" breakdown when they returned to Richards' Aspen home after a night out with the rest of the cast. The alleged incident was not caught on camera.

Rinna claimed about Hilton, "She said 'I will destroy Kyle and her family if it's the last thing I ever do.'" Hilton denied Rinna's account and later claimed that she was "set up" by her and fellow RHOBH star Erika Jayne. The drama between Richards and her elder sister reached a fever pitch during the Season 12 reunion, as Hilton felt as though she wasn't being defended enough by her sibling. Richards acknowledged the difficult stance that she was put in and said to reunion host Andy Cohen that she wasn't sure whether she and Hilton would be on good terms after everything that went down.