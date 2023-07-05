Mauricio Umansky Shares Photos With Kyle Richards Amid Breakup Rumors

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are standing together after slamming speculation that they are divorcing. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills husband took to Instagram Tuesday to share photos of him celebrating July 4 with Richards and their daughters Alexia, 27, and Portia, 15, after admitting that the past year had been the "most challenging" in their 27 years of marriage.

"Happy Independence Day," Umansky captioned the pictures. "Hope everyone is having a great day :)." Just hours prior, The Agency founder and Bravo star released a joint statement breaking their silence on PEOPLE's report that they had separated but were "still living under the same roof" as they determined what would be next for their family.

"In regards to the news that came out about us today... Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue," the couple wrote. "However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously." The joint statement continued: "There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative." The two concluded, "Thank you for the love and support, Kyle & Mauricio."

The Buying Beverly Hills star previously addressed questioning of his marriage that had become a part of Season 13 of RHOBH. "[There's] that one stupid story that came out there and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on the Housewives and so now it's a storyline. So there's definitely some stories out there and Kyle and I address it and we'll take it from there. It is what it is," Umansky said in April on the Two Ts in a Pod podcast. "They really brought it up to Kyle, which is kind of b—y and super mean because, particularly the girls, they actually know what's going on and they know exactly what it's all about." He continued at the time, "For [her costars] to bring it on and make it more real, bring it to the show ... just kind of sucks. So we did address it and it is what it is. I think, you know, in order to be on these shows you've gotta grow some thick skin."