Kim Zolciak-Biermann Cries Foul Over Daughter Brielle Wearing Revealing Bikini She Purchased

Don't Be Tardy Brielle Biermann swiped a bikini from her mom, Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann, and she showed off the contraband clothing on Instagram. "My mom bought it first but i wore it first," she captioned the photo of herself wearing the Gucci bikini to a picturesque beach. Her sister Ariana commented "UNBELIEVABLE," while Kim wrote, "I bought it for us both crazy." Kim's comment seems to imply that they will both be wearing the name-brand g-string.

Earlier this summer, Brielle addressed rumors that she has gotten plastic surgery during an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, per Page Six. The 24-year-old didn't hesitate as she shared the understandable reason behind her change in appearance.

At one point in the aftershow, Biermann turned her attention towards those who believe that she has had "a lot of plastic surgery." She denied those allegations and said that her different look is due to the fact that she's a lot older than she was when viewers first saw her on the Real Housewives of Atlanta. Biermann said, “They don’t realize that you look different when you’re 10 years old to 24. I hope I look f—ng different!” In turn, host Andy Cohen responded with a laugh and said, "Classic!" RHOA viewers first saw Biermann appear on their screens back in 2010 when her mother, Zolciak-Biermann, appeared on the first season of the reality show. Biermann was 13 years old at the time.

This isn't the first time that Biermann has addressed plastic surgery rumors. According to Entertainment Tonight, she denied getting any work done back in 2019. Her comments to the publication mirror her recent statement on Watch What Happens Live, as she explained that she simply looks different to fans as she has gotten older over the years. Biermann said, “[Critics] are probably comparing me to season one of Real Housewives of Atlanta, and going straight to now. Where were you guys in between? You can see me every single season, and you can see how I've changed.”

While Biermann has denied getting plastic surgery, she's been very open about the fact that she has received lip fillers. Although, in early 2020, she said that she was going to dissolve some of her lip filler for a different look. As ET noted, Biermann took to her Instagram Story to share that she was shrinking her lip filler a little bit in advance of the new year. She explained, "Dissolved my lips yesterday... gonna look like 18 year old Brielle again soon. 2020 new year new me! Black n blue for a few days." She went on to share a throwback photo of her when she was younger, writing that her former pouty look just "ain't the vibe" that she wants nowadays.