Kim Zolciak Confirms Exit From ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is definitely done with Real Housewives of Atlanta. The reality star confirmed reports that she is moving on from the long-running Bravo show.

During a very brief interview with TMZ at LAX, Zolciak said she was “never” going back to RHOA.

“Too much stress,” she said as she took an escalator up and away from the TMZ videographer. As Zolciak got further away, the TMZ videographer said everyone will miss her on the show. She turned and laughed as she tried to continue her phone conversation.

Reports that Zolciak plans on leaving the show surfaced earlier this week, when executive producer Andy Cohen told E! News he believed she was “done” after the season 10 reunion was filmed.

“[Kim] walked out of that reunion and I said, ‘Yeah, I’ve seen the last of that wig at these reunions,’” Cohen said.

Zolciak was one of the original RHOA stars when the show launched in October 2008. The mother of six left the series in the middle of season five, but returned as a guest star in season nine. She appeared in more season 10 episodes as a “friend” of the cast.

The 39-year-old Zolciak was at the center of some of the show’s most iconic moments, thanks to her combative relationship with NeNe Leakes. During season 10, the two were involved in a spat dubbed #RoachGate by fans.

The back-and-forth began in October 2017, when Zolciak’s daughter Brielle posted a video she claimed showed two cockroaches in Leakes’ home. Leakes fought back, calling Zolciak and Brielle “racists” and accused Brielle of bringing the roaches with her in a now-deleted social media post.

Zolciak defended her daughter on Instagram, writing, “Nene has said and done some things that are absolutely disgusting, however I will take the high road as you will see it on the show soon enough, but you WILL NOT make it seem as though my daughter did ANYTHING wrong! She never posted this video nor would she!”

Earlier this month, Leakes said Zolciak and her daughter “don’t like black people” in another now-deleted post.

“That word ‘roach’ just ain’t the word I needed to hear her saying,” Leakes said during a March RHOA episode. “It sounds very racial when you are speaking to an African-American person and talk about roaches, because people feel like you associated that with the ghetto or trash. Black people do not receive that very well.”

The second half of the RHOA season 10 reunion airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Zolciak also stars in Bravo’s Don’t Be Tardy, which will return this summer.