‘Real Housewives of Orange County’: Meghan King Suffering Hair Loss Amid Split From Husband

Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King is, unfortunately, dealing with a very specific health issue amid her split from husband Cuffe Biden Owens. She recently posted a video on Instagram in which she expressed that she’s been experiencing hair loss. On Christmas Eve, news broke that King and Owens had split after a little over two months of marriage.

King posted an Instagram Reel on Sunday in which she chronicled how her anxiety and depression manifests, per Reality Blurb. She captioned the clip by writing that she’s “still me” and added, “I love myself.” The video showcased a photo of the former Housewife in which her hair is pulled back into a ponytail. She captioned the video by sharing that she’s been experiencing hair loss around her temples and noted that she also engages in “picking at my face.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CX9FFLHlEwG/

While she noted the physical side effects of her anxiety and depression, King went on to share the positive ways in which she manages her mental health. The reality star explained that she likes to partake in hot yoga, outdoor activities to get some fresh air, and spending quality time with her family. The RHOC alum posted the video a couple of days after it was reported that she split from her husband, Owens. King and Owens wed on Oct. 11 at his parent’s house in Pennsylvania. The estranged couple exchanged vows only a couple of weeks after they went public with their relationship by making things Instagram official. Owens’ uncle, President Joe Biden, and aunt, Dr. Jill Biden, attended the nuptials.

On Monday, King released a statement on her Instagram Story about the split. She shared that is “rattled” by the ordeal and that the situation is “devastating.” King continued, “This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows – and I’m shocked and saddened by the way things turned out. I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams.” She ended her statement by writing, “At this time I ask for your grace and gentle kindness as I navigate this labyrinth of grief with my family.” While King and Owens share no children together, she does have three children — daughter Aspen and twin sons Hayes and Hart — whom she shares with her ex-husband Jim Edmonds.