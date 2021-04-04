Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Daughter Brielle Reveal Death of Close Friend in Heartbreaking Post

✖

Don't Be Tardy stars Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her daughter Brielle Biermann are mourning the tragic loss of family friend Ethan McCallister, 28, who was killed in a hit and run in Atlanta early Saturday morning. Atlanta police told 11Alive News that McCallister was hit near Buckhead and that the driver did not stop after the accident. They are currently on the lookout for the perpetrator.

The Biermanns both took to Instagram to honor the passing of their young friend, expressing their sense of shock and loss at this violent act. "Ethan.... i can’t believe I’m even writing this. I’m sick sick sick to my stomach," Brielle wrote. "You are my happiness my joy my light in this very dark world.. the life of the party and the sweetest soul I’ve been blessed to know. You are my best friend. My heart. My everything. There will never be another you. Ever ever ever. You came into this world with 1 mission... make people smile. You were damn good at it too."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by snorlax (@briellebiermann)

"There was never a moment i wasn’t laughing with you!!" Brielle continued, recounting how close the two of them had been in recent months. "We haven’t spent a weekend apart all year!!! How am i supposed to go anywhere without you? How am i supposed to laugh, smile, GO TO MIAMI OR DRINK 1942 WITHOUT YOU!? God i love you ethan. I really really do. I can’t wait to see you again."

Kim also shared her remembrances of McCallister on Instagram. "We will miss your huge beautiful smile, constant jokes, cowboy boots and infamous shirts," Kim wrote. "You were always the life of the party!! One of the most genuine kind hearted people I have ever known. Always willing to help anyone anywhere."

She also urged her followers to come forward if they had any information to help the Atlanta plice with the case. "We love you Ethan and I will make sure justice is served," she continued. "PLEASE HELP. Ethan was killed in a hit and run on Piedmont St around 3am this morning. The car was a TrackHawk Grey with yellow accent. PLEASE if you know ANYTHING please call the Atlanta Police." Zolciak-Biermann also shared the link to a GoFundMe to raise funds for McCallister's funeral.