Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughter Ariana Slams Allegations She Suffers From Eating Disorder

Ariana Biermann, the daughter of The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, denied speculation that she suffers from an eating disorder in an Instagram Story post this weekend. Ariana, 19, said she has lost some weight, but it was "ridiculous and awful" that some of her social media followers thought she must have an eating disorder. Ariana is the second of Zolciak-Biermann's six children.

"I'm so over everyone acting like I lost 50 pounds overnight," Ariana wrote to her 658,000 Instagram followers. Ariana said she weighed 167 pounds during her sophomore year of high school, then lost a little over 20 pounds by her junior year. In January 2020, she "started really working out, eating healthy, etc." and weighed 125 pounds last summer. She now weighs 118 pounds, Ariana wrote.

"I do not have an eating disorder," she wrote. "I worked my a— to get to [where] I am today." She is "not sick," the Instagram influencer wrote. "This is ridiculous and awful to say to someone. Stop commenting on people's bodies and worry about yourself."

In a second post, Ariana explained how she lost weight, going through a process she called "hell." She noted it was impossible to "get skinny overnight," explaining that she ran three to five miles a day with a waist trainer, reports Us Weekly. She stopped eating snacks and drinking soda, and counted calories. She also followed fasting and calorie-deficit diet plans. Although it was not easy, Ariana said the process was the "best thing I ever did for myself and my body... I'm so happy with myself. I've never felt so beautiful."

Ariana's response to the eating disorder speculation came after her older sister, Brielle Biermann, 24, denied allegations she has had many plastic surgery procedures. While on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in May, Brielle said she looked different to fans today simply because she is much older now than she was when her mother joined the Real Housewives franchise. "They don’t realize that you look different when you’re 10 years old to 24," Brielle told Cohen. "I hope I look f—ing different!"

Zolciak-Biermann, 43, and husband Kroy Biermann had their own Real Housewives spin-off, Don't Be Tardy, until it was canceled in May. The show debuted in 2012 as Don't Be Tardy for the Wedding and ran seven seasons. In fact, the show ran longer than Zolciak-Biermann's time as a main cast member on RHOA. The last season of Don't Be Tardy followed the Biermanns and their children on an RV trip across the country just before the coronavirus pandemic began. Brielle revealed in January she tested positive for COVID-19, while Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy announced they tested positive in March.

Ariana is dating model Aaron Scott. In October 2020, she told E! News their relationship is "serious." They are "doing amazing" and Scott gets along with her family, she said, adding, "We just better each other in every aspect and it's just honestly such an amazing experience and I'm so happy right now with my life, and just everything it's going amazing."