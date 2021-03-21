'Real Housewives of New York' Alum Ends Engagement

✖

Real Housewives of New York City alum Tinsley Mortimer has split from her fiancé, Scott Kluth. On Thursday, PEOPLE reported that the two ended their engagement. Kluth initially popped the question to Mortimer in November 2019 in Chicago. In light of this news, Kluth released a statement to PEOPLE in which he said that their split was a "difficult decision," but it was the "best" option for them.

"After fourteen months of engagement, Tinsley and I have ended our relationship, and we have been living independently for the last few months," Kluth's statement read. "This was an incredibly difficult decision, but it is one that I believe is best for both of us. I will always care about Tinsley and I sincerely wish her happiness and success in all that she does in the future." He added, "While I understand this news will be of interest to many, I ask for privacy and understanding during this time as I continue to work on recovering emotionally from the end of our relationship."

According to PEOPLE, Mortimer and Kluth met in February after the reality star's RHONY co-star, Carole Radziwill, set them up on a blind date. The pair would go on to date on and off for a couple of years before announcing their engagement in 2019. Shortly after their engagement news broke, Mortimer shared that she would be leaving RHONY in order to make a life for herself and her fiancé in Chicago, which is where Kluth resides. On the Bravo series, Mortimer explained that she would be starting a life in Chicago with her partner, saying, "With Scott, so much has happened so fast. I know that if I don't take this moment right now, I will regret it for the rest of my life. I have to listen to myself and what I want and nobody else." While Kluth has released a statement on their breakup, Mortimer's rep did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Even though Kluth's statement seemingly denotes that their split was a mutual decision, Mortimer reportedly felt "blindsided" by the breakup. A source told PEOPLE, "This was not mutual, she was blindsided. She's on the floor heartbroken and devastated. She left everything for him because she didn't think he'd ever call off the engagement. She trusted him that this time was going to be different."