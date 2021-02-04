✖

Alexa Curtin, daughter of The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Lynne Curtin, was sentenced to 68 days in jail after pleading guilty last week to possession of a controlled substance and substance paraphernalia, driving under the influence, driving without a valid license, vandalism and petty theft, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

Curtin, 28, was also sentenced to three years of probation, three months in a first offender alcohol program and was ordered to pay restitution for damages. Curtin has had a warrant out for her arrest since December 2019, when she failed to show up for a court hearing, and her charges were the result of five separate pending criminal cases. One of those cases was thrown out by the judge, The Blast reported. Curtin was arrested on Jan. 8 and released on Jan. 26 on time served.

The RHOC daughter was charged with driving under the influence in April 2018, and again with possession of drug paraphernalia that February, The Blast reported, after police found items allegedly used to smoke heroin. Curtin was previously charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia after being allegedly found with drugs in her car in June 2016.

In August 2018, Curtin spent four days in jail before entering a plea in three criminal cases filed against her for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, vandalism, petty theft and driving under the influence of a drug. She pleaded not guilty to all charges and posted $5,000 bond for her release. In January 2019, she was arrested again on suspicion of possession of Xanax and drug paraphernalia and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors, on Jan. 16, 2019. In July of that year, Curtin was arrested on warrants related to her missed court hearings and spent days in jail before posting a $65,000 bond. A week after being released, she was arrested again on Aug. 2, 2019 and spent six nights in jail before being released on $10,000 bail.

Curtin appeared on Bravo for Seasons 4 and 5 of RHOC alongside her mom, sister Raquel Curtin and father Frank Curtin. In April 2019, Lynne filed for divorce from Frank for the second time after 30 years of marriage. In May of 2019, Alexa and her ex-husband, Michael DeVecchio, filed for divorce jointly after nearly six years of marriage.