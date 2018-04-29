‘RHOC’ Cast Member Busted for Paraphernalia Covered in Heroin Residue

Real Housewives of Orange County personality Alexa Curtin was charged with possession of paraphernalia on Friday after police arrested her in September with items usually used to smoke heroin.

According to The Blast, Newport Beach Police spotted Curtin in a parked car with another woman doing drugs. When police approached the car they noticed "multiple straws and a piece of foil with residue." Those items later tested positive for heroin.

Curtin is the daughter of Lynne Curtin, a main cast member on RHOC for Seasons 4 and 5, and a guest star on Seasons 6 and 10. She was originally arrested for paraphernalia while the other woman in the car was booked for possessing medication without a prescription along with possession of stolen property. Curtin possession of paraphernalia of a controlled substance is a misdemeanor and, according to The Blast, a court date has been set for March 28.

This isn't Curtin's first run-in with the law, as an arrest warrant was issued by the Orange County District Attorney's Office back on Feb. 13 for allegedly keying her boyfriend's car, though she has not been officially arrested for that.

Curtin was awarded $2.25 million in a lawsuit for alleged sexual assault back in August after she accused Orange County Deputy Sheriff Nicholas Lee Caropino of sexually assault her back in 2014.

"I'm grateful to the jury who believed in me and believed that the Sheriff's Department should be held accountable. This has been the hardest thing I've ever gone through. Nothing is going to change what happened that night and the impact it has made on my life," Curtin said in a statement after the trial.

"I came forward because I don't want other women to suffer like I have. I want them to know they're not alone and should not be afraid to speak up if they've been sexually assaulted even when the perpetrator is someone who is supposed to protect you."

Meanwhile her mother Lynne claims she's been much happier in recent years ever since her split from husband (of 22 years) Frank Curtin in 2012.

"For a whole year I was single, focused on myself and my business, and now I'm a grandmother and my daughters are doing great. I have a beautiful grandson who'll be a year old in another month," Curtin said in an interview with PEOPLE back in September. "This life is great and I found a new love in my life now. I'm happy."