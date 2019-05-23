‘RHOC’ Daughter and Adult Film Star Alexa Curtin Files for Divorce From Michael Devecchio

Real Housewives of Orange County daughter, and adult film star, Alexa Curtin has filed for divorce from Michael Devecchio.

According to The Blast, court documents that the outlet obtained reveal that the couple filed a joint petition to have their marriage ended. Per the documents, the couple married in 2013 and then separated in 2015.

They also did not claim any children or community property, so the court has ordered the divorce to become official on Nov. 16 of this year.

The divorce comes months after Curtin — whose mother is Lynne Curtin — was arrested for possession of Xanax and drug paraphernalia. She spent the night an Orange County jail and was released the following day on bond.

The arrest took place in January, with Curtin ordered to return to court in March for a hearing. However, she missed that court date and warrant was issued for her arrest.

Curtin has had multiple run-ins with the law throughout the years, with her own grandmother once accusing her of elder abuse.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Alexa’s grandmother Marilou explained her side of the story, while also expressing that she understands that Alexa has been through some traumatic events that shaped her ablity tio make positive choices.

“She has been raped by an Orange County sheriff, and this poor girl, she can’t get it out of her mind. She’d upset with all of this. It’s an awful thing to happen to a woman,’ Marilou told the outlet.

“I love her so much, but she broke into my house,” she then claimed. “I can see who’s at the door from the inside, and when I open it she just kind of comes in. She’s stayed with me for a couple weeks before. After that she’s threatened us, broken windows.”

“She really frightened me. When we called the police they said I had to file a restraining order before they could do anything,” she continued. “You know, I’m 88 years old, and I went to court with my daughter and spent four hours filling out all these papers. Everything we said was the truth, but they thought we were lying.”

At this time, neither Curtin nor Devecchio have commented publicly on their divorce.