‘RHOC’ Star Alexa Curtin Spends Night in Jail After Drug Arrest

Former Real Housewives of Orange Country star Lynne Curtin’s daughter, Alexa Curtin, finds herself in trouble with the law once again.

The 26-year-old was arrested on Jan. 5 for possession of Xanax and drug paraphernalia, The Blast reports. She was then taken to Orange County Jail and released the next day after posting bond.

She was arrested by Irvine police and charged with two misdemeanor drug counts.

Curtin, who has been arrested several times over the past few years, reportedly listed her occupation on her booking report as “unemployed.”

She is due in March to appear in court for her latest charges, although she blew off a previous court hearing stemming from three separate criminal cases in October. A judge issued a warrant for her arrest after she failed to appear in court.

The three separate criminal cases include an August arrest for drug-related warrants, a February arrest for possession of paraphernalia, vandalism, petty theft and a June 2017 charge for driving under the influence of a drug.

Curtin’s August arrest came after police responded to a call for a suspicious vehicle where they found Curtin and another female inside. Police quickly discovered warrants stemming from yet other court cases Curtin failed to attend, and she was arrested and taken to jail.

She was taken to court to enter a plea for the three separate criminal cases filed against her, where she pleaded not guilty to all charges and posted a $5,000 bond. She was then ordered to appear at an October hearing, although we now know she did not.

Her February arrest for possession of heroin paraphernalia came after Newport Beach Police observed two women in a car who appeared to be doing drugs. An officer approached the vehicle where Curtin and another woman were located and saw “multiple straws and a piece of foil with residue” that later tested positive for heroin.

Curtin was officially charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance/paraphernalia.

Earlier that month, an arrest warrant was issued by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office after Curtin allegedly keyed her boyfriend’s car during an argument and then stole his car keys.

Her first arrest related to the October 2018 hearing she skipped, in June 2017, resulted in an April 2018 charge of driving under the influence of a drug. Costa Mesa police responded to the scene of an accident in June 2017 and discovered that Curtin had crashed her car and failed a field sobriety test. Blood test results came back showing a cocktail of prescription drugs.

Curtin was awarded $2.25 million in a lawsuit for alleged sexual assault in August 2017 after she accused Orange County Deputy Sheriff Nicholas Lee Caropino of sexually assaulting her in 2014.