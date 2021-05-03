Raiven Adams Takes NSFW Route in Response to 'Alaskan Bush People' Fans Following Bear Brown Breakup

✖

Raiven Adams has made her feelings toward Alaskan Bush People, Bear Brown and the critical fans quite clear on social media. Adams and Brown attempted to make their relationship work again after having a kid together, though it wasn't meant to be. Amid the loss of Brown's father, he and Adams split again and rumors of cheating followed.

Brown made his feelings known in a dramatic Instagram post, but Adams went in a different route to show that she's not as emotionally torn over the split, or the hate it has brought.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Fytelson O'Brien (@realitydutchess)

"Me while reading hate comments while blocking them," Adams wrote on TikTok while giving the camera a middle finger. She also added the hashtags "single mom" and "bullying." This also confirmed the relationship status between Adams and Brown.

Bear Brown had posted his dramatic message a few days prior, confirming the split and denying any infidelity took place. "Raiven and I have gone our separate ways, we split up over a month ago, I would like to also address some rumors I heard, I was never unfaithful to Raiven, I have always loved her and only her, she simply felt I was not what she's looking for," Brown wrote. He added that the split "hurt his heart" and he wished Adams "only happiness and hope she finds what she is looking for in life."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly)

Adams has not been as dramatic as Brown in the end of their relationship, dropping a black and white photo on Instagram. "Before drama occurs I previously didn't want to make a statement or discuss it online. But bear wants to post online so I will simply say. I am looking for a healthy positive relationship if I am to have one at all and a happy life for our son," Adams wrote. "As a couple we are unable to provide that for him so it is in rivers best interest we are separated. This will not happen again as I have closed this chapter in my life and have put my focus to providing a happy home."

The relationship seemed doomed from the beginning, with Brown dating Adams for a year before announcing their engagement in August 2019. They split for the first time just two weeks after the engagement but soon tried to work it out after it was revealed Adams was pregnant. The drama continued, though, with Adams filing a restraining order against Brown amid allegations of threats and drug use. Brown didn't meet his son for months after his birth in March 2020. It seemed like things would work out, but now the run has ended.