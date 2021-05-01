'Alaskan Bush People': Bear Brown Settles Breakup, Infidelity Rumors in Strange New Post

✖

Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown broke his silence about his breakup with Raiven Adams in a strange Instagram post on Friday. He also shot down rumors that infidelity had something to do with the breakup, adding that he was "not what she's looking for." Adams, 23, and Brown, 33, share son River, who was born in March 2020.

Brown shared a strange photo of himself on his private Instagram page, showing himself wearing a soaked tuxedo while he sat in a shower and stared at what appears to be an engagement ring. He began his caption with "Semper Fidelis," the U.S. Marine Corps motto that means "always faithful" in Latin. "Hey! I wanted to give an official update," Brown continued. "Raiven and I have gone our separate ways, we split up over a month ago."

The Discovery Channel star insisted he was "never unfaithful" to Adams and only loved her "she simply felt I was not what she’s looking for" The split "definitely hurt my heat," Brown wrote, noting that it comes amid "everything else I'm going through." This was a reference to the death of his father, Billy Brown, who passed away in February. Still, Brown ended his caption on a hopeful note. "No matter what, I wish Raiven only happiness and hope she finds what she is looking for in life," he wrote. "Please be respectful to her! Everybody should treat others how they would want to be treated. God bless!"

Over 2,000 fans commented on the post, with many wishing the best for Brown and hoping he can spend more time with his son. "So sorry to hear that Bear," one fan wrote. "You need to give it time you will find that person that is meant for you put it in God's hands be there for River," another wrote. "You’re too extreme bro, she wasn't ready to commit to the extreme lifestyle.. hang on there bro," another commented.

Brown's post was published a couple of days after Adams posted a message on her private Instagram page to confirm the relationship is over for good this time. "Before drama occurs I previously didn’t want to make a statement or discuss it online. But Bear wants to post online so I will simply say... I am looking for a healthy positive relationship if I am to have one at all and a happy life for our son," she wrote, reports The Sun. "As a couple we are unable to provide that for him so it is in River's best interest we are separated. This will not happen again as I have closed this chapter in my life and have put my focus to providing a happy home."

Adams and Brown started dating in 2018 and got engaged in 2019. Two weeks later, they broke up. Adams later discovered she was pregnant and brought their son River to Washington to meet Brown for the first time in September 2020. During that visit, the two agreed to restart their relationship. All seemed to be going well until March 29, when Brown posted a selfie with the caption, "Tonight my heart breaks." Last week, Adams shared several TikTok videos in which she made it clear the relationship was over. "Yes, it was hard," she wrote to one fan who asked if it was hard to date someone famous. "I got a lot of hate from the state. But I also made a lifelong best friend I would not have met otherwise. And I have a beautiful son that is my world."