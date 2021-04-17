'Alaskan Bush People': Bear Brown Slams Brother Matt in Response to 'Theft' Claims

✖

The Brown family drama continues. The stars of Alaskan Bush People were rocked when the family patriarch, Billy Brown, died at the age of 68 after suffering from a seizure. Since Billy's passing, the family has been dealing with some internal turmoil, with the oldest brother, Matt, who left the reality series two years ago, posting a controversial video on his Instagram.

In the video, Matt claims that not only is the family faking a lot of their wilderness lifestyle for the cameras, but he also claimed that Billy had withheld a large sum of money from him that he had earned from his time on the show. Matt, who has publicly struggled with drug addiction, also claims in the video that the show's producers provided him with drugs to keep him compliant. "Everybody's told me that other people's secrets aren't mine to tell, but they're destroying me, and they've been destroying me for a long time," Matt claims in the video.

"I'm cold, and I don't have any money, and I hardly have anything to eat," Matt revealed. He then launched into a nearly 10-minute tell-all video, confirming the fan theories that the family's survivalist lifestyle was exaggerated for the show and that they actually used many modern amenities in their day-to-day life. He also accused his father, Billy, of theft of nearly $360,000. "We made a lot of money off the show, and because my dad controlled everything, all the money went to him," Matt claimed. "I didn't have any money or anything. My dad kept that all."

Another of Billy's sons, Bear, responded to his older brother's claims, denying them completely. He posted a rebuttal on his Instagram account. "I would like to set the record straight about the things my older brother has posted, none of it is true!" Bear wrote. "It’s heartbreaking that he would say such horrible lies about Da just a few months after he passed away! I pray he can find the peace and serenity in his life that he needs. God bless everyone!"

Matt has been estranged from the rest of the family for years, and it's clear that this bad blood isn't going away any time soon. Discovery has yet to make a statement on this latest bit of family drama.