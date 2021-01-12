Pregnant ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Says She Struggles With Body Insecurity

Chelsea Houska is opening up about “embracing” her body’s changes as she prepared to welcome her fourth child. The Teen Mom 2 alum, who is expecting a daughter with husband Cole DeBoer in February, admitted Monday that while it can be difficult at times, she tries to love her body at every point of her motherhood journey.

“I’m gonna be honest, it can be HARD,” the MTV alum, 29, wrote during an Instagram Story Q&A with her followers when asked about handling the physical changes that come with having kids. “It’s new, it doesn’t feel like yourself sometimes and it’s not what you’re used to seeing OR feeling (ow my back and vag.)”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Houska shared that when she is feeling insecure while pregnant, “I TRY to stop and take a minute to remember to be grateful to my body for creating LIFE. Four times for me. That’s an incredible thing!” admitting she “1000 percent” has her moments crying or “looking at myself being like, ‘WHOA THESE BOOBS.’ Or, ‘Holy s–t, this belly is huge.’” The mother-of-four added her breasts “def aren’t where they once were,” and explained that she has stretch marks on her sides, belly and chest. “Those don’t bother me too much. So soooo common,” she noted.

Houska is a mom to 11-year-old daughter Aubree, whom she welcomed in 2009 with ex Adam Lind, and also shares son Watson, 3, and daughter Layne, 2, with husband DeBoer. The older kids are “so excited” for the new baby, Houska told PopCulture in August. “Watson at night will kiss my belly. It’s so sweet,” the Aubree Says founder gushed at the time. While she initially had no preference in having a boy or girl, Houska was happy to add another little girl to her family “It seems like such a good mix,” she shared. “Cole and Watson have such a good relationship, so I think it’s cool that he’s the only boy, and I can’t wait to see how they grow up together as sisters.”

As the family prepares to welcome its sixth member, Houska announced in November that she would not be returning to Teen Mom 2. “I feel like, just watching this last season, I was getting a bad feeling in my stomach. It just feels like it’s just time to close the chapter,” she said on the Season 10 reunion. “And I’m almost 30, I’m having my fourth baby — it just feels like the right time.”