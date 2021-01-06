'Teen Mom 2' Star Chelsea Houska Gives Baby Bump Update in New Photo: 'Sweatpants Don't Fit Me Right Now'

✖

Chelsea Houska is keeping it comfy as she enters her final weeks of pregnancy. The former Teen Mom 2 star, who is expecting her fourth child, a daughter, in February, shared a quick and relatable look at what her aesthetic has been during her final trimester on her Instagram Story Wednesday.

Posing in the new home she and husband Cole DeBoer recently built, the pregnant star rocked a trendy tie-dye sweatpants co-ord in pale pink, accompanied by a matching scrunchie pulling her locks up into a messy bun. "Wow lookin my best lately," Houska quipped in test overlying the photo, which also shows her belly peeking out the bottom of her sweatshirt. "Sweatpants don't fit me right now."

Houska and DeBoer are also parents to daughter Layne, 2, and son Watson, 3, and the MTV star also is mom to 11-year-old daughter Aubree, whom she had with ex Adam Lind. In August, the Houska-DeBoer family announced they would be adding one final member, a little girl whose name they have yet to reveal.

"They're so excited. Watson at night will kiss my belly. It's so sweet," the Aubree Says founder gushed to PopCulture in August of her older kids' reaction to the baby news. While she initially didn't have hopes one way or another about the sex of the baby, Houska was happy to add another little girl to her family "It seems like such a good mix," she shared. "Cole and Watson have such a good relationship, so I think it's cool that he's the only boy, and I can't wait to see how they grow up together as sisters."

The birth of Houska's third daughter will be the first the 16 and Pregnant alum won't be filmed during, having announced in November she would be leaving Teen Mom 2 after this ongoing season. In part one of the Season 10 reunion Tuesday, Houska broke the news to co-stars Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, Kailyn Lowry and Jade Cline, only some of whom were shocked to hear she would be making her exit.

"So this is going to be my final season, my final reunion," Houska said during the virtual filming. "And it is definitely bittersweet. And it's weird that the last one is here like this, and we're not all together." As for the reason she decided to leave, she continued, "I feel like, just watching this last season, I was getting a bad feeling in my stomach. It just feels like it's just time to close the chapter. And I'm almost 30, I'm having my fourth baby — it just feels like the right time."