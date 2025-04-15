Pregnant Sadie Robertson Hospitalized After Experiencing Early Contractions

Sadie Robertson had a bit of a health scare amid her pregnancy with her third child.

The daughter of Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson, who announced in February that she and husband Christian Huff were expecting their third child, revealed that she recently was rushed to the hospital in Florida after traveling to speak at a conference.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“What a whirlwind of a couple of days!” Sadie, 27, began her lengthy Instagram caption Sunday. The expectant mother wrote that two days prior, she was hit with a “rough” case of “what we think was food poisoning,” and ended up in the hospital “having consistent contractions every 3 minutes for a couple of hours.”

“Thankfully I got the best care in a hospital and they were able to confirm I was not in pre-term labor just the aftermath of the food poisoning,” continued the reality personality, who is also mom to Haven Belle, 23 months, and Honey James, 3.

Just when she thought she was in the clear, Sadie said she woke up “back at the doctor with a sinus infection and bronchitis.”

“This pregnancy has been wild, but I am just so thankful baby is kicking around in the womb unbothered by wild ride we’ve been on,” she continued. “Praying we make a turn today! Sharing because Instagram can’t just get all the good stuff – we gotta have a little reality up in here! My body hurts, but I’m thankful for it.”

Christian Huff and Sadie Robertson Huff attend the 11th Annual K-LOVE Fan Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on May 26, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Sadie is slated to appear alongside her family in A&E’s upcoming Duck Dynasty: The Revival reboot, premiering on May 28.

“With their dynasty expanding into more than just ducks, Willie and Korie will bring their signature humor and family fun as they grapple with mapping out the future of Duck Commander, watching the kids navigate marriage, children and businesses of their own, and passing down the family legacy,” a press release teased of the new show.