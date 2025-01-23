‘Duck Dynasty’ Is Officially Returning to TV

Duck season is back in full swing! Eight years after Duck Dynasty wrapped its 11-season run, A&E announced Wednesday that the hit unscripted series is heading back to the screen. The network has official given a two season, 20 episode order to the reboot series Duck Dynasty: The Revival.

“The Robertsons earned a seat in homes across the country with their unique brand of downhome practicality, southern charm and relatable humor,” Elaine Frontain Bryant, Executive Vice President & Head of Programming, A&E and Lifetime, said. “Duck Dynasty played a huge part of the success of A&E for many years, and we look forward to reuniting with the Robertsons on the revival.”

Set to premiere on A&E this summer, the upcoming series will shift focus to “the next generation of Robertsons living on the family homestead in Louisiana.” Duck Dynasty: The Revival will center around Willie and Korie Robertson as they focus on the future the family’s Duck Commander business and watch as their children “navigate marriage, children and businesses of their own, and passing down the family legacy.”

“Going back on A&E feels a little like going back home,” Willie and Korie said in a joint statement. “We’re thankful for all who have followed along as our family has grown and expanded and can’t wait to get cameras rolling again on all our new adventures, or perhaps misadventures.”

Along with Willie and Korie, the series will also feature Miss Kay, Uncle Si, and other favorite family members from the original, including some of the Robertson family’s youngest members: John Luke, Sadie, Will, Bella and Rebecca and their growing families.

The original Duck Dynasty series was a massive hit for A&E. Centered around the Robertson family and their employees at their family business, Duck Commander, the series drew in 11.8 million viewers at its height. Duck Dynasty debuted in 2012 and ran for 11 seasons before the Robertson ended the series in 2017 in order to focus on other ventures.

Reflecting on bringing the Robertsons back to TV, Wheelhouse CEO and Duck Dynasty: The Revival Executive Producer Brent Montgomery said, “I was a huge fan of the original Duck Dynasty and thought it was the best reality sitcom of all time, so I jumped at the chance to work with Willie and Korie. The Robertsons live by a motto of ‘faith, family and fun’ and that will be the heartbeat of what we bring to viewers.”

Duck Dynasty: The Revival has been greenlit for 20, one-hour long episodes. The first season is scheduled to premiere on A&E in summer 2025. A&E said the series will also have a “major streaming service” partner with episodes streaming after the conclusion of each season. The original Duck Dynasty is available to stream on several platforms, including A&E’s website, Prime Video, and Pluto TV.