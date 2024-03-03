'Duck Dynasty' Star Sadie Robertson Speaks Out Against 'Bounce-Back' Culture Amongst New Moms

Former Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson Huff has not stayed hidden after becoming a mother, speaking out on behalf of other struggling moms and hitting back at certain stereotypes women deal with after being pregnant.

"I'm so against bounce back culture. I just do not like that people are all like, 'how fast did you bounce back?'" Robertson Huff noted in the podcast episode. "I just think that that time of your life, especially right after you have your baby, is not to be focusing on what you look like and bounce your body back. It's really for you to bond with your baby and your body is supplying your baby's needs.

"There's so much more that goes into that," Robertson Huff adds. "It's so much bigger than just the way your body looks."

Later she opens up about some of the struggles she's had with body image after describing the relief she felt immediately after giving birth. "A lot of you know my past troubles with eating and body dysmorphia and all those different things," she noted. "I had this standard of perfection in my mind for what I wanted my body to look like and I pushed myself to get there...After I had a baby, there were stretch marks where there used to not be stretch marks and things. My standard was healthy, my new standard was being confident in my skin and being the best I can be for honey."

Robertson Huff welcomed her second child in May 2023 and has talked about her "bounce back" moment with her first daughter Honey since welcoming her. In one post, she recounted how one woman reached out to her with criticism over flaunting her post-pregnancy body.

'Duck Dynasty' Alum Sadie Robertson Welcomes Second Childhttps://t.co/5uWNeKBPSN — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) May 26, 2023

"I could've told her that I didn't 'bounce back' how you may perceive outwardly," Robertson Huff wrote at the time. "I could tell her about parts of me that haven't healed yet. I could tell her about the bumps that I still have covering half of my body since birth [because] of a new allergy triggered by a stressful labor. I could've told her things my doctor has told me, and the counselor I saw helped me through. I could've told her how a lot of things I don't tell people, but I didn't."

Robertson Huff opted to keep things positive rather than feeding into the negativity. It's a good lesson and mindset for other young mothers to try out for themselves.