Porsha Williams Files for Divorce From Husband Simon Guobadia

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia have filed for divorce after a year of marriage. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star filed to end her marriage to Guobadia Thursday in Atlanta, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, with a source telling the publication that their split had nothing to do with recent rumors surrounding Guobadia's citizenship status.

Meanwhile, Williams has yet to speak publicly about her split and has kept Guobadia as her last name on Instagram, where numerous photos of her and her estranged husband remain. The two exes still follow one another on social media, and just last week, Guobadia posted a photo of the Bravo star in a bikini surrounded by roses and other Valentine's Day gifts. "All Mine! My Love," he captioned the Feb. 16 post. Williams shared the same photos on her account with the caption, "Happy Wife Happy Life Mrs.Guobadias."

Williams, 42, and Guobadia, 59, tied the knot in November 2022 in a Nigerian traditional native law and custom ceremony that was followed by an American ceremony held in Atlanta. The couple announced they had gotten engaged in May 2021 after one month of dating, with Williams writing on Instagram at the time, "Yes we are crazy in love. I know it's fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night."

Williams' divorce comes just over a week after she announced she was returning to RHOA for Season 16 as part of a scripted talent deal with NBCUniversal. "I'm incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family," she said in a statement on February 13, as per Deadline. "I'm looking forward to being back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and showing the world my new world!"

Williams previously made her Real Housewives of Atlanta premiere during Season 5 in 2012, announcing she would be exiting the show after Season 13 in 2021. "After 10 life-changing, gratifying, incredible years, it is finally time to begin my next chapter. Next season, I will not be returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise," Williams wrote on Instagram at the time. "This was a difficult decision to not only make, but also come to terms with. It's one I have put a lot of thought into and because of that, I know it's the right one."