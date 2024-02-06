A 'RHOA' Fan Favorite Is Returning Amid Kandi Burruss' Exit

With the news that Kandi Burruss is exiting The Real Housewives of Atlanta after solidifying her place in Bravo history as the longest-running full-time, and reportedly highest-paid cast member, or any franchise, questions have run rampant about what Season 16 of the show would look like. Many wondered if Burruss' former friend-turned-enemy, Phaedra Parks, would return. Parks was fired after it was revealed during the Season 9 reunion that she was behind a damaging rumor that Burruss planned to drug and rape Porsha Williams. She's since appeared on Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2, and as a cast member on Married to Medicine. But many RHOA fans want her back. As it turns out, Parks may not return, but multiple sources report Williams is making a comeback.

Amid her controversial engagement to Simon Guobadia, the ex-husband of her former co-star Falynn Pina, Williams exited the show after 10 seasons. She also quit her job at Dish Nation. She's continued sharing her glamorous life with Guaobdia, including their three wedding ceremonies, on social media. Now, she's reported to be returning, alongside her longterm nemesis, Kenya Moore.

Both Moore and Williams joined the cast in Season 5 and were nearly instant enemies. Moore considered Williams to be immature, while Williams insisted Moore was jealous of her then stay-at-home wife lifestyle while she was married to Kordell Stewart. They tried being friends, but it never worked.

As for why Burruss decided to exit the series despite her alleged $2 million paycheck, she said it was time to focus on other ventures. "I'm not really keeping up right now," she told Variety, as reported by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram. "I'm not keeping up. I already said it, so I'll tell you. I decided I'm not coming back this year. It's been 14 seasons, and they allowed us to sit around for a little too long, but during that time I had started working on a lot of other things, and I got some nice big projects coming soon, so I'm super excited about those things."

She continued: "It's just like, you know, after you really have time to think, and a friend of mine was like, 'Why do you keep doing it?' And I was like, 'Well I think because I've just been doing it so long, feels weird to think not to do it?' So I was just like, You know what? I'm going to take a break, I'm going to take a moment… I'm not coming back this year.'"

Moore recently hinted she'd be open to Williams' return, telling Page Six: "I think we made great TV together. You know, I think we're the best frenemies. Some of the best times on that show have been created with me and Porsha. Some of the most iconic moments have been created with us being onscreen together. So I feel like that magic could still exist if she comes back."