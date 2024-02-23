'Real Housewives' Star Sues Bravo, Accuses Andy Cohen of Sexual Harassment

Brandi Glanville has lawyered up weeks after The Real Housewives of New Jersey staple Caroline Manzo named her in a complaint against the network and production company, alleging Glanville sexually assaulted her while filming the original fourth installment of Ultimate Girls' Trip – a mashup that features fan-favorite Housewives from across franchises on a trip together for a week. Glanville has denied Manzo's allegations publicly, and now says Bravo and production are to blame. She spent several seasons on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and appeared in Season 2 of UTG. The season featuring Manzo and Glanville was filmed in Morocco and has been shelved.

She's hired Hollywood's best as lawyers – Mark Geragos and Bryan Freedman – who sent NBCUniversal a demand letter on Feb. 22 that threatens a lawsuit on Glanville's behalf. In the letter obtained by TMZ, they basically claim Glanville is being exploited and used as a scapegoat after doing what she was instructed by producers.

"Over the past year, Ms. Glanville has been subjected to a vicious media campaign based on false allegations of sexual misconduct. The false narrative, which NBC and Shed Media have apparently decided to foment, arises from Ms. Glanville's experience on 'Ultimate Girls Trip: Morocco,'" they wrote.

The video shows Kate Chastain and I very clearly joking to Brandi. It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi’s response clearly communicated she was in on the joke. That said, it was totally inappropriate and I apologize. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) February 23, 2024

They add: "While the experience has been a nightmare for Ms. Glanville, it is far from the first time Ms. Glanville has been used and abused by NBC, Bravo, Warner Bros., and Shed Media. Indeed, Ms. Glanville has long been taken advantage of by the institutions with which she is indelibly tied personally, professionally, financially, and in the public mind."

Glanville's attornies claim whatever interaction that happened between her and Manzo was consensual and that Manzo was welcoming of that sort of behavior, which Glanville alleges was set up by producers during the filming.

In the letter, she also named Bravo honcho Andy Cohen in an incident she says is liable under sexual harassment. She claims that in 2022, Cohen sent her a video where he boasted of his intent to sleep with another Bravo star that night and invited Glanville to watch on FaceTime. Cohen has responded via X, formerly Twitter, writing: "The video shows Kate Chastain and I very clearly joking to Brandi. It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi's response clearly communicated she was in on the joke. That said, it was totally inappropriate and I apologize."